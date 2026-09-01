Charles Barkley Rips WNBA Over Waffled Transgender Stance

Charles Barkley has had it with the WNBA: just declare that no biological males will be allowed to compete in the league, that it’s for women only, hence the “w” in WNBA. The league, which has devolved into a total circus, has become entangled with its inability to define what a woman is. They held a meeting but couldn’t reach a conclusion.

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What they need is a new commissioner who can run the show. That’s likely going to happen, as WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has proven to be incompetent at the highest levels. The NBA Hall of Famer ripped into the league with CNN’s Michael Smerconish. You must squash the “stupid stuff” from leaching into the Internet, and now everyone is trying to get attention. Ironically, Barkley admitted that the former NBA players declaring for the WNBA have a point: Adam Silver of the NBA, who keeps the WNBA afloat, and Cathy should have declared that this league is for biological women only; backlash, of which would’ve been loud but small, be damned. Sports leagues do not rise and fall because a bunch of transgender people are mad. Sorry, they’re too small to impact the market, and always will be.

💥NEW: Charles Barkley *UNLOADS* on commissioners for not opposing trans athletes in WNBA💥



"Under NO circumstances do I think men should play against women. ZERO! I'm DISAPPOINTED!"



"Adam [Silver] should come out — and Cathy [Engelbert] ... 'There's no transgender people going… pic.twitter.com/ev3DXhiUWq — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) August 25, 2026

Under no circumstances do I think men should play against women. Zero. I'm disappointed Adam [Silver] should come out — and Cathy [Engelbert] ... 'There's no transgender people going to play in the WNBA! If you don't like it, kick rocks ... The WNBA is for women only — period.

It wasn’t a hard task, but the social justice warriorism and this league being plain dumb is what’s killing it. It’s not meant to be some vehicle for endless protest, ladies.

Barkley also said he hated CNN, too.

💥NEW: Charles Barkley to CNN's Michael Smerconish: "I hate CNN!"



Savage 🤣



Even Smerconish couldn't help but laugh.



Barkley also recently used to work for CNN, hosting "King Charles" on the network from 2023-2024. pic.twitter.com/6kPjDnIQNu — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) August 25, 2026

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