Trump Isn't Stopping at Renaming Lake Ontario. An Ocean Could Be Next.

Cam wrote about the great change to the Great Lakes this afternoon: Lake Ontario is now Lake America. Is the STATE of Ontario next? No, I wish that were in the cards, but no:

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INCREDIBLE: President Trump signs an order officially changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Le63gKgVYl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 27, 2026 President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order to rename Lake Ontario to Lake America, amid ongoing trade tensions with Canada. The Executive Order states that “the United States is the greatest protector of the Great Lakes, including the body of water currently known as Lake Ontario.” “Within 30 days of the date of this order, the Secretary of the Interior (Secretary) shall, in coordination with the Board on Geographic Names and consistent with […] take all appropriate actions to rename as ‘Lake America’ the body of water currently named as Lake Ontario, bounded on the south and east by the State of New York, and on the north, west, and southwest by the Canadian province of Ontario,” the order states.

But the president left open the possibility of renaming one of the oceans. We have Lake America and the Gulf of America. Is Trump Ocean next? Or the American Ocean?

President Trump teases renaming an ocean after declaring that Lake Ontario will become "Lake America":



"Now all we need is an ocean."



Trump said he had been considering the lake's new name for a long time and pointed to his previous decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico.… pic.twitter.com/0tyZGcZ4I2 — Overton (@overton_news) August 27, 2026

TRUMP FLOATS CHANGING NAME OF ATLANTIC OR PACIFIC OCEAN https://t.co/zQRngBrEPr — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) August 27, 2026

President Trump floats changing the name of the Pacific or Atlantic Ocean. https://t.co/jBHbZbqav8 pic.twitter.com/X4yR4Xnpip — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) August 27, 2026

How about Trump Ocean replacing the Atlantic and the American Ocean for the Pacific?

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