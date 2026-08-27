This Fox News Lib Admitted That Trump's Attacks Make Her Cry

Fox News liberal Jessica Tarlov admitted to The New Yorker's David Reminick that she wished Trump had won the 2020 election, and his attacks on her on Truth Social have made her cry:

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💥NEW: Jessica Tarlov says Trump's attacks on her make her cry😭



The New Yorker's David Reminick: "He wrote this: 'Why does Fox News allow failed TV personality Jessica Tarlov to soil The Five? Her voice, her manner, and above all else what she says are a disgrace to television… pic.twitter.com/Q3TKXG6yRA — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) August 26, 2026

The New Yorker's David Reminick: "He wrote this: 'Why does Fox News allow failed TV personality Jessica Tarlov to soil The Five? Her voice, her manner, and above all else what she says are a disgrace to television broadcasting.'" "When you read that on Truth Social, do you feel terrible — or do you go, 'I like that'?" Tarlov: "I feel terrible ... I'm mostly in tears about it. Not that one in particular ... What really gets to me is threatening my job."

Well, first, I don’t think Tarlov will ever be fired; she’ll be allowed to leave on her own accord, despite being wrong on policy. She also felt that Trump likely would’ve won the 2020 election and wished he had, as his time away only made the MAGA movement stronger. If he’d won, he’d be term-limited and out of the White House.

💥NEW: Jessica Tarlov says she *WISHES* Trump won in 2020🤯



"I believe without COVID that Trump would've won reelection — and I wish that he had! I wish we were done now — because he, like Ursula, got stronger in those four years."



She's not wrong.



Democrats' attempts to… pic.twitter.com/v5zmm8oI7G — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) August 26, 2026

"I believe without COVID that Trump would've won reelection — and I wish that he had! I wish we were done now — because he, like Ursula, got stronger in those four years,” she said.

Where’s the lie?

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