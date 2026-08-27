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The Left's Current Climate Was Called Out by...Taylor Lorenz?

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 27, 2026 6:00 AM
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The Left's Current Climate Was Called Out by...Taylor Lorenz?
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I’m shocked by this development as well: Taylor Lorenz, the lefty reporter with an affinity for Luigi Mangione, nailed the current ethos of the far left, and she’s not wrong. I know — it’s a rare ‘W’ for her, though she’s deleted the tweet. It’s okay. Our friends at Twitchy found it, and the reactions were top-notch:

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It’s a reasoned take, and it’s also the correct one, though we’ve known for years what happens when someone leaves the reservation. J.K. Rowling is an ardent leftist and Amnesty International supporter, but she believes that biological men shouldn’t be in women’s sports and supports the science behind gender and biology. These are facts — and she’s considered a step removed from Adolf Hitler for believing in science. 

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And yes, this reasoned take from Lorenz was deep-sixed, and now bashing the Democrats who have called out Hasan Piker’s virulent antisemitism. 

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News Topics ANTISEMITISM | TAYLOR LORENZ | WOKE
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