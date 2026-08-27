The Left's Current Climate Was Called Out by...Taylor Lorenz?

I’m shocked by this development as well: Taylor Lorenz, the lefty reporter with an affinity for Luigi Mangione, nailed the current ethos of the far left, and she’s not wrong. I know — it’s a rare ‘W’ for her, though she’s deleted the tweet. It’s okay. Our friends at Twitchy found it, and the reactions were top-notch:

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When Taylor Lorenz is the voice of reason. — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) August 26, 2026

First thing she’s said that I really agree with pic.twitter.com/trzQAuYvup — Thomas Chatterton Williams (@thomaschattwill) August 26, 2026

My favorite sitcom on social media right now is Taylor Lorenz realizing how annoying her fans are. pic.twitter.com/GK1wLQHL5z — Alice (@AliceFromQueens) August 27, 2026

A decade of this is what turned me into the Joker. — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) August 25, 2026

Funny how Taylor is basically attacking Taylor from a couple years ago. — Dark Rides (@TesRides) August 26, 2026

Wait until she hears about Taylor Lorenz. https://t.co/qYbkdtteUV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 26, 2026

It’s a reasoned take, and it’s also the correct one, though we’ve known for years what happens when someone leaves the reservation. J.K. Rowling is an ardent leftist and Amnesty International supporter, but she believes that biological men shouldn’t be in women’s sports and supports the science behind gender and biology. These are facts — and she’s considered a step removed from Adolf Hitler for believing in science.

And yes, this reasoned take from Lorenz was deep-sixed, and now bashing the Democrats who have called out Hasan Piker’s virulent antisemitism.

Total loser brigade https://t.co/ON6ch0zR2X — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 26, 2026

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