This Senate Race Just Got Narrower—Giving Republicans Good News

The United States Senate battle in New Hampshire just shifted more in favor of Republicans, according to the Cook Political Report.

Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH) is running against former Sen. John Sununu (R-NH) for the seat left open by retiring Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, and it is now considered a “toss-up” instead of “Lean Democrat.”

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This now creates seven toss-up races in November, including Alaska, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Ohio and Texas.

The Senate races were one of the primary focuses of last week’s midterm convention Republicans' held in Dallas, Texas, especially as the party aims to hold onto 53-seat majority in the upper chamber, as well as its razor-thin majority in the House of Representatives.

"Granite Staters are flocking to John Sununu because they know that Chris Pappas is nothing more than a political insider who will put Washington over New Hampshire every time," National Republican Senatorial Committee Regional Press Secretary Samantha Cantrell said in a statement.

UNITY! Lots of enthusiasm at the New Hampshire Republican Party Unity Breakfast in Concord. Thank you, Scott Brown, for your support and generous contribution to our campaign! pic.twitter.com/SH3SYk6MRP — John E. Sununu (@SununuSenator) September 14, 2026

Pappas made a video responding to the news on Tuesday, and tied Sununu to President Donald Trump. Sununu defeated former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown (R-NH) in the primary election last week.

“MAGA super PACs are pouring millions of dollars a week into New Hampshire to try to flip this seat. And this race is officially a Toss Up,” he posted to X.

“Donald Trump got his hand-picked candidate, but New Hampshire won’t let him buy this seat,” Pappas added.

MAGA super PACs are pouring millions of dollars a week into New Hampshire to try to flip this seat. And this race is officially a Toss Up.



Donald Trump got his hand-picked candidate, but New Hampshire won’t let him buy this seat. pic.twitter.com/4Ux49RUzel — Chris Pappas (@ChrisPappasNH) September 15, 2026

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