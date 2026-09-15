DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

This Senate Race Just Got Narrower—Giving Republicans Good News

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Sep 15, 2026 4:11 PM
Advertisement
This Senate Race Just Got Narrower—Giving Republicans Good News
AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

The United States Senate battle in New Hampshire just shifted more in favor of Republicans, according to the Cook Political Report. 

Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH) is running against former Sen. John Sununu (R-NH) for the seat left open by retiring Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, and it is now considered a “toss-up” instead of “Lean Democrat.” 

Advertisement

This now creates seven toss-up races in November, including Alaska, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Ohio and Texas. 

The Senate races were one of the primary focuses of last week’s midterm convention Republicans' held in Dallas, Texas, especially as the party aims to hold onto 53-seat majority in the upper chamber, as well as its razor-thin majority in the House of Representatives. 

"Granite Staters are flocking to John Sununu because they know that Chris Pappas is nothing more than a political insider who will put Washington over New Hampshire every time," National Republican Senatorial Committee Regional Press Secretary Samantha Cantrell said in a statement.

Pappas made a video responding to the news on Tuesday, and tied Sununu to President Donald Trump. Sununu defeated former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown (R-NH) in the primary election last week.

Recommended
New Email From Disgraced FBI Agent Truly Shows the Rot of the Anti-Trump Deep State Matt Vespa A Strange New Detail Just Emerged About the Man Who Tried to Kill Trump in Butler Pennsylvania Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

“MAGA super PACs are pouring millions of dollars a week into New Hampshire to try to flip this seat. And this race is officially a Toss Up,” he posted to X. 

“Donald Trump got his hand-picked candidate, but New Hampshire won’t let him buy this seat,” Pappas added. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | NEW HAMPSHIRE | REPUBLICAN PARTY | SENATE
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

New Email From Disgraced FBI Agent Truly Shows the Rot of the Anti-Trump Deep State

New Email From Disgraced FBI Agent Truly Shows the Rot of the Anti-Trump Deep State

Matt Vespa
A Strange New Detail Just Emerged About the Man Who Tried to Kill Trump in Butler Pennsylvania

A Strange New Detail Just Emerged About the Man Who Tried to Kill Trump in Butler Pennsylvania

Dmitri Bolt
Watch Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Take Rep. Al Green to School on Economics

Watch Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Take Rep. Al Green to School on Economics

Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos