This Bill Maher Guest Had a Wild Take on Who the Next President Will Be

Bill Maher had academic Scott Galloway on Club Random, and there were some good and some very bad moments. Scott Galloway thinks Gavin Newsom will be the next president, that we’re a sexist, racist country, and that he cannot fathom how Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election.

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WILD TAKE: Scott Galloway: “I think Gavin Newsom is going to be our president. I think we’re a looks-ist, s*xist, racist country… and the only thing I’m fairly confident about is that the Democratic nominee will be a straight white man over 6 feet tall.”



Bill Maher: “You think… pic.twitter.com/geANJjNaj9 — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) August 24, 2026

Scott Galloway: “I think Gavin Newsom is going to be our president. I think we’re a looks-ist, s*xist, racist country… and the only thing I’m fairly confident about is that the Democratic nominee will be a straight white man over 6 feet tall.” Bill Maher: “You think in general the country is racist and s*xist, in 2026?” Scott Galloway: “Yeah… I don’t see any reason why Secretary [Hillary] Clinton lost to Donald Trump other than s*xism. I think if she’d had a d*ck, she’d be our president.” Bill Maher: “I mean, I’m a fan. You know, I always thought Hillary would be good. She’s one of the most sort of common-sensical people I’ve ever seen in politics.” Scott Galloway: “Confident, smart, centrist.”

First, no, Newsom is not centrist. Second, Hillary Clinton sucked and will never be president. Democrats are still moaning about losing that cultural victory because they know the first female president will be a Republican.

Yet, Galloway did make some interesting points about social media and algorithms, though he never said it was the left that seems to be radicalized by them the most.

Bill Maher and Scott Galloway on the real problem in America: pure hate.



“If they hate you, you could have the greatest plan… doesn’t matter. I hate you. I’m going to oppose that and try to sink it and kill it and kill you.”



Social media algorithms have convinced us the enemy… pic.twitter.com/tqe4nQ7YQb — Overton (@overton_news) August 24, 2026

BILL MAHER: "If you ask me what I think the bottom line problem is it's hate. It's just everyone is just so hateful of the other side. You can't I know this as a stand up that if you make the crowd hate you, you can say the funniest thing in the world, they will not laugh." "And it's the same I think in politics. If they hate you, you could have the greatest plan, the greatest idea, the thing that's actually going to make lives better. Mhm. Doesn't matter. I hate you. I hate you and so I'm going to oppose that and try to sink it and kill it and kill you. That's where we're at." SCOTT GALLOWAY: "I don't think people I don't think people realize how much we've been manipulated by the social media algorithms that immediately want to identify us as far left, far right. Our enemy isn't Russian soldiers pouring over the border in Ukraine, it's your neighbor who has the wrong political sign in his yard and it's coarsening our discourse." SCOTT GALLOWAY: "And going back to dating, do you remember the political leanings of anyone you dated in your 20s and 30s? We didn't talk about it." "It's yet another reason why young people aren't hooking up. BILL MAHER: "You're right." SCOTT GALLOWAY: "I mean, it just didn't matter. It just it wasn't our identity. Now it's now it's become your politics, your identity. And if I disagree with your politics, then you are wrong."

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In case you forgot who Galloway is, it’s this guy:

Scott Galloway is upset about being 'doxed' after he supported Mamdani's pied-à-terre tax:



"He's taken a legitimate source of tax revenue, and he's turning it into a wanted poster."



"What is the upside here? Why is he doing this?"



Incredible. pic.twitter.com/9Yrb9lw4An — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 1, 2026

Maher also gave another full-throated defense of America and capitalism.

Bill Maher just put the American-hating socialists in their place.



He wasn't joking around.



"Despite all these unforced errors, these body blows, it still chugs on… 5.7 million people put in an application to open a new business last year. That’s what America is. It’s not… pic.twitter.com/XaYQrYdiWJ — Overton (@overton_news) August 24, 2026

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