Trump's Endorsement Pushes Darline Graham Over the Top in SC Senate Runoff

It’s over. Interim Sen. Darline Graham (R-SC) bested Rep. Ralph Norman in the Senate runoff, once again demonstrating the power of President Trump’s endorsement. Ms. Graham made a brutal debate gaffe, saying she didn’t know enough about national security, which didn't go over well. It’s inexcusable, given the current global situation, especially regarding Iran. Graham did damage control, but it wasn’t very well executed. Still, the power of Trump’s endorsement proved enough to get her over the top with at least 52 percent of the vote (via NBC News):

Advertisement

Decision Desk HQ projects Darline Graham wins the SC US Senate Republican Runoff#DecisionMade: 8:38 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/7N8zAWwRKy — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) August 26, 2026

Sen. Darline Graham defeated Rep. Ralph Norman in South Carolina’s Republican primary runoff, NBC News projects, a victory for President Donald Trump, who recruited, endorsed and campaigned for her following her brother Lindsey Graham’s death six weeks ago. Trump went all in for Graham, who is seeking a full six-year term after she was appointed to the seat by Gov. Henry McMaster. The president held an in-person rally for her Friday in Myrtle Beach and a tele-rally on Monday evening, and his allied super PAC made a late $830,000 push to boost her. During the Friday rally, Trump recounted how he asked her to run “because everyone loves her, everyone respects her.” He also said he’s supporting her to “honor Lindsey,” who had been one of his closest allies in Washington. “She only knows how to put America first,” Trump told the crowd. “You vote for her, you’re going to be very proud of that vote.” Graham, 62, will now face Democrat Annie Andrews, a pediatrician, in the November general election, and is the heavy favorite in the deep-red state where her brother served in the Senate and House for more than 30 years.

Yes, the hard part is over, as she’s a lock to win the general election now. Rep. Russell Fry’s endorsement might have also been critical in helping Graham (via Decision Desk):

When Sen. Lindsey Graham died on July 11, Trump encouraged the appointment of Darline Graham and pre-endorsed her for a full term before she decided to run. Despite the debate mistake, Trump has remained in Graham’s corner, headlining a Friday rally for Graham in Myrtle Beach in the northeastern part of the state. Perhaps feeling pressure to make sure his candidate wins, Trump is also planning to hold a tele-rally on Monday for Graham. The location of the Myrtle Beach rally was notable because it is home to many voters who voted for someone besides Graham or Norman in the initial primary. The city is in Horry County, which is the most populous part of the 7th Congressional District. That seat’s representative, Russell Fry, finished third on Aug. 11 with about 20%. Under pressure from Trump, Fry endorsed Graham in the runoff, but the president’s appearance surely underscores the push to get conservative voters there to back her instead of Norman.

Either way, mission accomplished for the Trump White House.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.