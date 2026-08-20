Oh, So That's How the Penn State Cocaine Ring Got Busted

This Penn State cocaine ring story is crazy: 12 to 14 suspects, some parents are involved, and the kingpin’s name was reportedly ‘Pablo Pledgescobar’ — you cannot make this up. It will be turned into a movie someday, or at least it should. Pablo has surrendered to the authorities, and the reaction to his nickname has gone viral. But one area that tipped off the cops to this operation was that one of the people involved was taking payments via Venmo (via NY Post):

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Two Penn State University fraternities are at the center of a cocaine trafficking ring bust, leading to charges against 14 people, authorities announced on Monday.



According to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, the cocaine was cut and packaged in the Delta Upsilon and… pic.twitter.com/6xZe8nJxRo — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 18, 2026

BREAKING: Alleged Penn State cocaine kingpin, dubbed “Pablo Pledgescobar,” turns himself in & is denied bail. https://t.co/Kp6ZO5sfxZ pic.twitter.com/39R4w19pn8 — Polymarket (@Polymarket) August 18, 2026

Penn State frat bro thought he was being pranked during cocaine ring bust - then cops tasered him https://t.co/XUoecS2LGM pic.twitter.com/BEjfZvcYWF — New York Post (@nypost) August 19, 2026

JUST IN: It’s been revealed that the Penn State frat cocaine operation unraveled after a dealer used a Venmo account bearing his own full name. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) August 19, 2026

A Penn State frat bro charged in a cocaine trafficking ring was busted after authorities were tipped off that he was allegedly accepting Venmo payments for drugs under his own name. Cops were tipped off that Thomas Robinson, now 23, was selling cocaine on campus when an informant told them that “a male, using the nickname ‘T-Rob’ is selling large amounts of cocaine from the Delta Upsilon Fraternity House,” according to court documents seen by NBC News. Alleged drug kingpin “T-Rob” was accepting payment through a Venmo account with the username “Tom-Robinson,” the informant told authorities, according to the court documents from 2024. […] Penn State said it was placing Delta Upsilon on interim suspension amid the investigation in a statement this week, adding that Sigma Chi operates outside of the university’s oversight.

Well, game’s over, guys.

Venmo. His full name. It was only a matter of time.

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