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Oh, So That's How the Penn State Cocaine Ring Got Busted

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 20, 2026 6:00 AM
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Oh, So That's How the Penn State Cocaine Ring Got Busted
U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Los Angeles Field Division via AP

This Penn State cocaine ring story is crazy: 12 to 14 suspects, some parents are involved, and the kingpin’s name was reportedly ‘Pablo Pledgescobar’ — you cannot make this up. It will be turned into a movie someday, or at least it should. Pablo has surrendered to the authorities, and the reaction to his nickname has gone viral. But one area that tipped off the cops to this operation was that one of the people involved was taking payments via Venmo (via NY Post):

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A Penn State frat bro charged in a cocaine trafficking ring was busted after authorities were tipped off that he was allegedly accepting Venmo payments for drugs under his own name.

Cops were tipped off that Thomas Robinson, now 23, was selling cocaine on campus when an informant told them that “a male, using the nickname ‘T-Rob’ is selling large amounts of cocaine from the Delta Upsilon Fraternity House,” according to court documents seen by NBC News.

Alleged drug kingpin “T-Rob” was accepting payment through a Venmo account with the username “Tom-Robinson,” the informant told authorities, according to the court documents from 2024.

[…]

Penn State said it was placing Delta Upsilon on interim suspension amid the investigation in a statement this week, adding that Sigma Chi operates outside of the university’s oversight.

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Well, game’s over, guys. 

Venmo. His full name. It was only a matter of time. 

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News Topics CAMPUS CARRY | CRIME | PENNSYLVANIA
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