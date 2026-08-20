Alex Vindman Reportedly Laughed About Angie Nixon During FL Primary. She Destroyed Him..

Alex Vindman got clobbered in Florida. Seeing him get annihilated in the Florida Democratic Senate primary, given the arrogance and entitlement of this little twerp, makes it even more delicious. I cannot stand anything that Democratic Socialist Angie Nixon stands for, but how Vindman viewed her and what happened Tuesday night is a fitting end for the OG anti-Trump resistance. It’s over.

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Nixon handily beat Vindman 56-44, despite the former having tens of millions in the bank. Nixon didn’t raise nearly as much cash as Vindman did. Maybe that’s why he laughed at Nixon. Well, my dude, she clipped you good (via Axios):

Angie Nixon's stunning Florida Senate primary win on Tuesday gave the Democratic Socialists of America its biggest statewide breakthrough yet: For the first time ever, a DSA member won a major-party nomination for statewide office. Why it matters: The breakthrough —the biggest upset in modern Florida Democratic politics— was also stunning because Republicans have spent years making opposition to socialism central to their political brand in the state. Nixon, a Jacksonville state representative and former union organizer who joined DSA during the campaign, beat former Trump impeachment witness Alex Vindman. The scale of the upset was extraordinary: Nixon won by double digits despite raising just $975,000 to Vindman's $16.3 million in President Trump's home state. […] Between the lines: Vindman spent much of the primary behaving as though November, not Nixon, was the only race he needed to worry about. He refused to debate Nixon and rarely addressed her campaign. Vindman was so "arrogant" that he "literally laughed at Angie Nixon. Said he didn't even think he was in a primary," veteran Florida political consultant Jacob Perry, who had been in discussions with Vindman to join his campaign at one point, told Axios.

Well, enjoy sitting on the couch, Alex.

Who remembers this outburst?

Remember when Vindman went on CNN to “demand” Trump apologize to Zelenskyy.



“I demand it!!"



A DSA candidate just crushed this arrogant clown after he out-raised her 16-1.



Oof. pic.twitter.com/eIwoLcAytT — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 19, 2026

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