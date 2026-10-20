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Trump Accounts Could Be Coming to Millions More Americans

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 20, 2026 7:00 PM
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Trump Accounts Could Be Coming to Millions More Americans
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The Trump administration is reportedly attempting to expand the accessibility of Trump accounts to all Americans under the age of 40, according to a new report from the New York Post.

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Brad Gerstner, who has been instrumental to the Trump account policy, claims that large investors are what have made the legislation such a success after approximately $100 billion in pledges have come from tech moguls to support future American generations. Now, those accounts could be accessible to millions more Americans.

“Updated legislation could come within months,” the New York Post reported.

During a press event, Trump indicated that the administration “hadn’t thought of” expanding Trump accounts directly to younger adults, but claimed that they were “looking at something as an alternative” to the popular initiative.

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“We are looking at something different because it really is somewhat of a different thing having to do with adults,” Trump added.

Trump lauded the success of Trump accounts so far, and promoted the recent announcement from Elon Musk regarding his commitment to give one of his personal shares of SpaceX to each American child.

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“Trump accounts has been one of the greatest things, one of the most successful things people have seen ever in government, and I want to thank Elon Musk,” Trump said. “You saw what he was doing. He’s — one share to each child, and it’s also going through, as you know, Trump accounts. And we have close to 80 million recipients, and that’s going up rapidly. A lot of big companies are coming in.“

The newest proposal comes after Trump announced his intention to cut $5,000 checks to American adults should the GOP retain both houses of Congress after the midterm elections.

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | GOP | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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