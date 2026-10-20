Trump Accounts Could Be Coming to Millions More Americans

The Trump administration is reportedly attempting to expand the accessibility of Trump accounts to all Americans under the age of 40, according to a new report from the New York Post.

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JUST IN: Trump Accounts could reportedly soon expand to all Americans under 40. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) October 20, 2026

Trump Accounts may soon be expanded even more to anyone under 40yrs old. That would be another 100 million people, on top of the 70 million kids and 3.5mil babies born each year. This according to Brad Gerstner who is the main guy spearheading efforts on this. He also said Elon is 'tip of iceberg' Nice scoop and piece on it from @LydiaMoynihan @nypost — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) October 20, 2026

Trump accounts could reportedly soon expand to ALL Americans under 40 years old: https://t.co/KyLTv41MGQ — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 20, 2026

Brad Gerstner, who has been instrumental to the Trump account policy, claims that large investors are what have made the legislation such a success after approximately $100 billion in pledges have come from tech moguls to support future American generations. Now, those accounts could be accessible to millions more Americans.

“Updated legislation could come within months,” the New York Post reported.

During a press event, Trump indicated that the administration “hadn’t thought of” expanding Trump accounts directly to younger adults, but claimed that they were “looking at something as an alternative” to the popular initiative.

“We are looking at something different because it really is somewhat of a different thing having to do with adults,” Trump added.

Fox Business’s @EdwardLawrence: “Can I just ask you about Trump accounts? Could Trump accounts expand to adults? We’ve heard some —” Trump: “Well, we haven’t thought of it. We’re looking at something as an alternative. That Trump accounts has been one of the greatest things, one of the most successful things people have seen ever in government, and I want to thank Elon Musk. You saw what he was doing. He’s — one share to each child, and it’s also going through, as you know, Trump accounts. And we have close to 80 million recipients, and that’s going up rapidly. A lot of big companies are coming in. They’re coming in with people. Some people are taking one person is going to take an entire state. A very rich person is going to take a very good and very large, actual state. It’s been amazing. We are looking at something different because it really is somewhat of a different thing having to do with adults.” — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 20, 2026

Trump lauded the success of Trump accounts so far, and promoted the recent announcement from Elon Musk regarding his commitment to give one of his personal shares of SpaceX to each American child.

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“Trump accounts has been one of the greatest things, one of the most successful things people have seen ever in government, and I want to thank Elon Musk,” Trump said. “You saw what he was doing. He’s — one share to each child, and it’s also going through, as you know, Trump accounts. And we have close to 80 million recipients, and that’s going up rapidly. A lot of big companies are coming in.“

The newest proposal comes after Trump announced his intention to cut $5,000 checks to American adults should the GOP retain both houses of Congress after the midterm elections.

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