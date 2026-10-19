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Elon Musk Pledges Shares of SpaceX to Trump Accounts for All American Children

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 19, 2026 9:00 PM
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Elon Musk Pledges Shares of SpaceX to Trump Accounts for All American Children
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

SpaceX, Tesla, and X head Elon Musk has announced that he will be gifting American children one share from his personal stock of SpaceX to their Trump accounts in the coming year.

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Musk, making the announcement on social media, says that “this will be the first of many” similar moves pursued by the world’s richest man. President Donald Trump expressed his gratitude to Musk for the historic decision.

“This is exactly what was envisioned when we created TRUMP ACCOUNTS — Bringing together the GREAT PRIVATE SECTOR, Elon and so many more, to invest in our children, by far our greatest and most important asset, and give every American Child a piece of the American Dream,” Trump said in his post. “Thank you Elon!”

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Musk isn’t the first to make a huge commitment to America’s future generations. Michael and Susan Dell pledged more than $6 billion to Trump accounts for children under 10, giving them each $250 to invest into the market in a deal that was announced late last year.

As it stands, SpaceX is trading at approximately $150 per share. The company has a nearly $2 trillion market capitalization, making it one of the top 10 largest corporations in the world.

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News Topics ELON MUSK | SPACEX | DONALD TRUMP
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