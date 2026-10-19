Elon Musk Pledges Shares of SpaceX to Trump Accounts for All American Children

SpaceX, Tesla, and X head Elon Musk has announced that he will be gifting American children one share from his personal stock of SpaceX to their Trump accounts in the coming year.

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Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America. This will be the first of many. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 19, 2026

Musk, making the announcement on social media, says that “this will be the first of many” similar moves pursued by the world’s richest man. President Donald Trump expressed his gratitude to Musk for the historic decision.

A BIG THANK YOU to our legendary friend, @ElonMusk, for his incredible generosity in giving SpaceX Stock to millions of American children through TRUMP ACCOUNTS! This is exactly what was envisioned when we created TRUMP ACCOUNTS — Bringing together the GREAT PRIVATE SECTOR, Elon and so many more, to invest in our children, by far our greatest and most important asset, and give every American Child a piece of the American Dream. Thank you Elon! President DONALD J. TRUMP — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2026

“This is exactly what was envisioned when we created TRUMP ACCOUNTS — Bringing together the GREAT PRIVATE SECTOR, Elon and so many more, to invest in our children, by far our greatest and most important asset, and give every American Child a piece of the American Dream,” Trump said in his post. “Thank you Elon!”

Musk isn’t the first to make a huge commitment to America’s future generations. Michael and Susan Dell pledged more than $6 billion to Trump accounts for children under 10, giving them each $250 to invest into the market in a deal that was announced late last year.

In a major philanthropic move, billionaires Michael and Susan Dell are donating $6.25 billion dollars to deposit $250 into savings accounts for up to 25 million American children. Read more: https://t.co/hqPgs4Fuea https://t.co/CZ9Ly70MtK — ABC News (@ABC) December 2, 2025

As it stands, SpaceX is trading at approximately $150 per share. The company has a nearly $2 trillion market capitalization, making it one of the top 10 largest corporations in the world.

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