Trump Announces the Launch of an 'AI Force'

President Donald Trump has announced the creation of a new “AI Force” in a similar vein to the Space Force that was established in late 2019.

President Trump announced the formation of the US AI Force to oversee the development of artificial intelligence, and in the near future will be announcing an AI Czar. pic.twitter.com/JYSKqOhmO2 — Andrew Curran (@AndrewCurran_) September 19, 2026

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AI FORCE: President Donald Trump announces plans for a new artificial intelligence initiative and says he'll soon name an AI czar.



The president vowed not to "hinder or stifle" the rapidly developing industry as the U.S. competes with China, saying existing criminal and civil… pic.twitter.com/NaGysdMe5n — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) September 19, 2026

Trump will create an “AI Force”, similar to the military’s Space Force (which recently revealed it has orbital weapons) and appoint an “AI-czar” to beat China and grow AI without excessive regulation.



AI growth will not only require a massive industrial buildout, but promises to… pic.twitter.com/fOBeoRDA8T — AF Post (@AFpost) September 19, 2026

Trump said in a post on social media that the new development would include the installation of a to-be-determined “AI Czar” to better equip the United States in the artificial intelligence race against communist China.

“AI is the next Industrial Revolution, or Internet, but will be even larger and more impactful, possibly as much as 25 [percent] of our Country’s GDP,” Trump said in a social media post. “We are leading China, and the rest of the World, and I intend to keep it that way!”

Trump warned that criticism of the development of artificial intelligence was based on hoaxes similar to those of his prior impeachments, Russia/Ukraine, global warming, and the ability for men to play in women’s sports.

The growth of the artificial intelligence industry aims to increase industrial construction and re-shore high salary employment, all while crippling China’s ability to compete with American industry.

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