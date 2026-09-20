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Trump Announces the Launch of an 'AI Force'

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Sep 20, 2026 9:00 AM
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Trump Announces the Launch of an 'AI Force'
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

President Donald Trump has announced the creation of a new “AI Force” in a similar vein to the Space Force that was established in late 2019.

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Trump said in a post on social media that the new development would include the installation of a to-be-determined “AI Czar” to better equip the United States in the artificial intelligence race against communist China.

“AI is the next Industrial Revolution, or Internet, but will be even larger and more impactful, possibly as much as 25 [percent] of our Country’s GDP,” Trump said in a social media post. “We are leading China, and the rest of the World, and I intend to keep it that way!”

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Trump warned that criticism of the development of artificial intelligence was based on hoaxes similar to those of his prior impeachments, Russia/Ukraine, global warming, and the ability for men to play in women’s sports.

The growth of the artificial intelligence industry aims to increase industrial construction and re-shore high salary employment, all while crippling China’s ability to compete with American industry.

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News Topics ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE | CHINA | DONALD TRUMP | NATIONAL SECURITY | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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