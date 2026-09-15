Colorado Democrat Manny Rutinel Voted for Socialist Policies Over 99 Percent of the Time

Manny Rutinel, a former Democrat state representative in Colorado and the party’s nominee for the state’s Eighth District, has a troubled voting record where he backed nearly all legislation put forward by Democratic Socialists.

Advertisement

Statistics from the Colorado State Assembly show that Rutinel voted in favor of a Democratic Socialists of America-backed bill 263 out of 265 times that they were put forward, resulting in a 99.2 percent approval rating of those policies.

Rutinel only voted against a DSA bill on a single occasion during his tenure in the Colorado State Assembly, as he was excused during the second “yes” vote.

Rutinel’s voting record should come as no surprise considering that he received the endorsement of the Northern Colorado Democratic Socialists of America, with the group boasting that Rutinel “has proven himself legislatively.” Rutinel himself likewise has advocated for socialism in archived blog posts, with one receiving the title “What Would Jesus Do? Socialism” and another reading “Why a More Socialist Society Is Superior.”

State lawmaker Manny Rutinel, who cruised to victory in Tuesday’s Democratic primary over Colorado House colleague Shannon Bird, penned since-deleted blog posts advocating for socialism and veganism, a Free Beacon review of the archived blog found. pic.twitter.com/nf0OM0oax5 — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) July 2, 2026

This is the Democrat Party: They’re all degenerates.



Per @ethanrbarton: Like Father, Like Son: Colorado House Candidate Who Wrote Pro-Socialism Blog Posts Hails From Powerful Socialist Political Dynasty in Dominican Republic



“Manny Rutinel rarely discusses his father, a… pic.twitter.com/itPdcBNHl5 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 17, 2026

"Manny Rutinel is a radical liberal with a rich history of pushing failed socialist policies that would drive up costs and upend Coloradans' way of life,” NRCC Spokesman Zach Bannon told Townhall. “Radical Rutinel is too extreme to represent Colorado.”

Rutinel will face off against Republican incumbent Gabe Evans for control of the congressional seat in just 49 days.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.