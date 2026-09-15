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Colorado Democrat Manny Rutinel Voted for Socialist Policies Over 99 Percent of the Time

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Sep 15, 2026 8:00 PM
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Colorado Democrat Manny Rutinel Voted for Socialist Policies Over 99 Percent of the Time
Photo via Manny Rutinel for Colorado

Manny Rutinel, a former Democrat state representative in Colorado and the party’s nominee for the state’s Eighth District, has a troubled voting record where he backed nearly all legislation put forward by Democratic Socialists.

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Statistics from the Colorado State Assembly show that Rutinel voted in favor of a Democratic Socialists of America-backed bill 263 out of 265 times that they were put forward, resulting in a 99.2 percent approval rating of those policies.

Rutinel only voted against a DSA bill on a single occasion during his tenure in the Colorado State Assembly, as he was excused during the second “yes” vote.

Rutinel’s voting record should come as no surprise considering that he received the endorsement of the Northern Colorado Democratic Socialists of America, with the group boasting that Rutinel “has proven himself legislatively.” Rutinel himself likewise has advocated for socialism in archived blog posts, with one receiving the title “What Would Jesus Do? Socialism” and another reading “Why a More Socialist Society Is Superior.”

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"Manny Rutinel is a radical liberal with a rich history of pushing failed socialist policies that would drive up costs and upend Coloradans' way of life,” NRCC Spokesman Zach Bannon told Townhall. “Radical Rutinel is too extreme to represent Colorado.”

Rutinel will face off against Republican incumbent Gabe Evans for control of the congressional seat in just 49 days.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | COLORADO | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DOMINICAN REPUBLIC | SOCIALISM
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