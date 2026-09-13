GOP Candidate Tom Tiffany Forced to Swim to Safety After Plane Suffers Emergency

Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tom Tiffany announced that his plane was forced to make an emergency water landing on Saturday night after the aircraft lost power.

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While returning home from the La Crosse County Lincoln Day Dinner tonight, the plane I was traveling in lost power as we approached the Wausau Downtown Airport. The pilot made an emergency water landing in Lake Wausau.



After landing, we called 911. As the plane began to… — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) September 13, 2026

NEWS — Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial nominee Tom Tiffany survived an emergency water landing tonight after the plane he was traveling in lost power.



Tiffany says the plane began sinking, forcing him and the pilot to swim to safety. Both sustained only minor injuries. — VoteHub (@VoteHub) September 13, 2026

Rep. Tom Tiffany had to swim to safety after a small plane lost power and made an emergency landing in Lake Wausau, Wisconsin; he and the pilot suffered minor injuries, according to a statement. pic.twitter.com/KBWY2OI8ty — Scope Report (@ScopeReport_) September 13, 2026

Tiffany says that the single-engine Bonanza aircraft lost power while approaching Wausau Downtown Airport, resulting in his pilot making the daring decision to conduct an emergency water landing. Upon touching down, the pair called emergency services for help, but were then forced to swim to safety as the aircraft began sinking.

Rescuers would eventually reach the pair by boat while the two waited in the dark September night. Tiffany says that both he and the pilot miraculously only sustained minor injuries.

“God was watching over us tonight, and I am incredibly grateful to be here in the hospital with my wife, Chris, by my side,” Tiffany said in a social media post. “An experience like this reminds you just how precious life is.”

Both Democrats and Republicans expressed their thanks to the pilot and first responders for their heroic actions.

Unbelievable. God Bless my colleague @TomTiffanyWI who survived this absolutely harrowing travel nightmare and prayers and thanks to all the first responders. https://t.co/iECLZ2yVaK — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) September 13, 2026

I am glad to hear that @TomTiffanyWI and his pilot are okay after a harrowing night. Grateful for the swift thinking of the pilot and the strong work from first responders. Wishing them a quick recovery. https://t.co/BLKSn9ba9z — Rebecca Cooke (@RebeccaforWI) September 13, 2026

I’m grateful to God that Congressman Tiffany and no one else was hurt in this horrifying incident, which could have been a tragedy if not for the heroism of the pilot.



I wish them and the Congressman a quick recovery and that they can find solace with their loved ones. https://t.co/WUcbFU8FY0 — David Crowley (@DavidCCrowley) September 13, 2026

Tiffany’s accident occurred in the waning moments of the midterm election season. Only 51 days remain until he takes on Democrat candidate David Crowley.

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