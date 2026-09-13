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GOP Candidate Tom Tiffany Forced to Swim to Safety After Plane Suffers Emergency

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Sep 13, 2026 10:00 AM
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GOP Candidate Tom Tiffany Forced to Swim to Safety After Plane Suffers Emergency
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tom Tiffany announced that his plane was forced to make an emergency water landing on Saturday night after the aircraft lost power.

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Tiffany says that the single-engine Bonanza aircraft lost power while approaching Wausau Downtown Airport, resulting in his pilot making the daring decision to conduct an emergency water landing. Upon touching down, the pair called emergency services for help, but were then forced to swim to safety as the aircraft began sinking.

Rescuers would eventually reach the pair by boat while the two waited in the dark September night. Tiffany says that both he and the pilot miraculously only sustained minor injuries.

“God was watching over us tonight, and I am incredibly grateful to be here in the hospital with my wife, Chris, by my side,” Tiffany said in a social media post. “An experience like this reminds you just how precious life is.”

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Both Democrats and Republicans expressed their thanks to the pilot and first responders for their heroic actions.

Tiffany’s accident occurred in the waning moments of the midterm election season. Only 51 days remain until he takes on Democrat candidate David Crowley.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | GOP | REPUBLICAN PARTY | TOM COTTON | WISCONSIN
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