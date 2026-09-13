OpenAI, Anthropic, and xAI have made the sudden decision to call for regulation of the artificial intelligence industry and are now advocating for a slow in the development of new agents.

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We Must Pace the Frontier: I’ve written a new essay on why the AI industry should slow down, with a three-part plan for doing so.



Anthropic is unilaterally committing to the first of these steps. We’ll provide third-party evaluators with permanent, employee-level access to our… — Dario Amodei (@DarioAmodei) September 12, 2026

Dario is right https://t.co/EwKgqQGaUo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 12, 2026

I agree with Dario that we need to pace the frontier. This has been a primary topic of discussions we've had at OpenAI in recent weeks.



Committing to having independent evaluators with employee-like access is a great idea, and we will do the same. We'll have more to share soon. https://t.co/1YhhIybZX7 — Sam Altman (@sama) September 12, 2026

BREAKING: Sam Altman says OpenAI will not go public this year due to safety concerns around AI.



"I actually think that, given everything happening with safety, right now would be an ill-advised moment to go public, and we don't feel pressure on that," Altman said. — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) September 12, 2026

On Saturday, Dario Amodei of Anthropic released an open letter expressing concerns about the rapid development of artificial intelligence and the need to regulate. xAI leader Elon Musk endorsed Amodei’s letter and expressed that he has been sounding the alarm on artificial intelligence for more than a decade. OpenAI chief Sam Altman likewise announced that the company would not be taken public due to safety concerns surrounding artificial intelligence.

The news comes just one day after Politico published a story revealing that a rogue OpenAI agent launched a cyber attack against an “online service” back in May of 2026. Axios similarly reported that members of the U.S. House have requested that Speaker Mike Johnson force Congress to remain in session until safeguards are passed.

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