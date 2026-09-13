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AI Leaders Call for Regulation of the Industry

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Sep 13, 2026 9:00 AM
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AI Leaders Call for Regulation of the Industry
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

OpenAI, Anthropic, and xAI have made the sudden decision to call for regulation of the artificial intelligence industry and are now advocating for a slow in the development of new agents.

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On Saturday, Dario Amodei of Anthropic released an open letter expressing concerns about the rapid development of artificial intelligence and the need to regulate. xAI leader Elon Musk endorsed Amodei’s letter and expressed that he has been sounding the alarm on artificial intelligence for more than a decade. OpenAI chief Sam Altman likewise announced that the company would not be taken public due to safety concerns surrounding artificial intelligence.

The news comes just one day after Politico published a story revealing that a rogue OpenAI agent launched a cyber attack against an “online service” back in May of 2026. Axios similarly reported that members of the U.S. House have requested that Speaker Mike Johnson force Congress to remain in session until safeguards are passed.

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News Topics ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE | CONGRESS | CYBERATTACK | ELON MUSK
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