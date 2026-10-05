Bruce Blakeman Just Got a Massive Endorsement in the New York Governor's Race

Actress Debra Messing, best known for her role as the titular Grace in NBC's "Will & Grace," is not a Republican by any stretch of the imagination. But she's been a vocal critic of the attacks on Israel and rising antisemitism in America, both of which are rampant in the Democrat Party. It's so bad that Messing has come out and endorsed Republican Bruce Blakeman for the next governor of New York, saying Blakeman is what the Empire State needs.

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Star Dem-backer Debra Messing endorses GOP's Bruce Blakeman for NY governor: 'What we need' https://t.co/hNZqZNBO4k pic.twitter.com/mXPpjzTtWq — New York Post (@nypost) October 5, 2026

Here's more:

But Brooklyn-native Messing, who even appears in a video with Blakeman, has complained about what she claims is a decline in her hometown’s conditions. “I am so grateful you are running. You are what we need more than anything,” she told Blakeman during a recent Manhattan fundraiser for the candidate hosted by dietician Tanya Zuckerbrot. "The decline in this city over the last four years has been so exponential and devastating -- economically, socially, and on every level. And obviously, we've lost so much business here. People are leaving," said Messing, an NYU alum. ... Messing, who is Jewish, has publicly expressed her outrage over Hamas’s murderous Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel. The actress put up signs in Manhattan bearing the names and information of hostages being held by the Palestinian terrorists and begged “far-left students” to “leave the posters up” amid some being torn down. She also is no fan of left-wing anti-Israel Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Messing endorsed former Gov. Andrew Cuomo for mayor in his failed bid against Mamdani. She has blasted Mamdani as an “American-hating jihadist,” nicknaming him “Osama bin Mamdani.”

This is a big break for a Democrat.

This makes me happy. (Not just because I know Debra from high school.) Because she’s a perfect case study of a Jewish liberal slowly waking up to realize that she can and should leave the concentration camp that the Democrat Party has become. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) October 5, 2026

The dawning realization that Democrats will not protect Jews or women or Americans should be a wake-up call for many of us.

Better late than never, I suppose but wait till she lives through one election with the last-minute bags of votes drop. The realization that she’s been supporting cheaters and fraudsters all these years is going to be so depressing. — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) October 5, 2026

Very much so.

Debra Messing supporting a republican in NY is legit tectonic. — Lane Violator Deetz (@tahDeetz) October 5, 2026

It's another bit of info showing November may not go the way Democrats and their media allies think.

This woman used to have an almost daily nervous breakdown at me on social media about me being a Republican for whatever it’s worth. https://t.co/hs3sczPDe3 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 5, 2026

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What a difference a few years make.

I’m telling ya there’s momentum. He’s a normal guy with normal promises (hopefully can fulfill) but just remember the promises the Dems say (free everything/trans everyone/free no one)



If those are fulfilled, we’re fucked



In 29 days you know what to do



VOTE BRUCE BLAKEMAN https://t.co/d0VvIAVUbE — NotMelissaVitelli (@melissavitelli) October 5, 2026

It would be a political earthquake if Blakeman ousted Hochul in New York.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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