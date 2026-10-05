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Bruce Blakeman Just Got a Massive Endorsement in the New York Governor's Race

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 05, 2026 2:45 PM
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Bruce Blakeman Just Got a Massive Endorsement in the New York Governor's Race
Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File

Actress Debra Messing, best known for her role as the titular Grace in NBC's "Will & Grace," is not a Republican by any stretch of the imagination. But she's been a vocal critic of the attacks on Israel and rising antisemitism in America, both of which are rampant in the Democrat Party. It's so bad that Messing has come out and endorsed Republican Bruce Blakeman for the next governor of New York, saying Blakeman is what the Empire State needs.

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But Brooklyn-native Messing, who even appears in a video with Blakeman, has complained about what she claims is a decline in her hometown’s conditions.

“I am so grateful you are running. You are what we need more than anything,” she told Blakeman during a recent Manhattan fundraiser for the candidate hosted by dietician Tanya Zuckerbrot.

"The decline in this city over the last four years has been so exponential and devastating -- economically, socially, and on every level. And obviously, we've lost so much business here. People are leaving," said Messing, an NYU alum.

...

Messing, who is Jewish, has publicly expressed her outrage over Hamas’s murderous Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

The actress put up signs in Manhattan bearing the names and information of hostages being held by the Palestinian terrorists and begged “far-left students” to “leave the posters up” amid some being torn down.

She also is no fan of left-wing anti-Israel Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Messing endorsed former Gov. Andrew Cuomo for mayor in his failed bid against Mamdani. She has blasted Mamdani as an “American-hating jihadist,” nicknaming him “Osama bin Mamdani.”

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This is a big break for a Democrat.

The dawning realization that Democrats will not protect Jews or women or Americans should be a wake-up call for many of us.

Very much so.

It's another bit of info showing November may not go the way Democrats and their media allies think.

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What a difference a few years make.

It would be a political earthquake if Blakeman ousted Hochul in New York.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics NEW YORK | KATHY HOCHUL | 2026 ELECTIONS
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