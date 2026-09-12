Trump Wants to Make a Patriotic Shake-Up at This American History Museum

President Donald Trump has called upon the Smithsonian’s American History Museum to launch a celebration of George Washington by constructing a new exhibit detailing his life and legacy ahead of the 300th anniversary of his birth.

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Trump has demanded the process to construct the five-year-long exhibit begins with the installation of an 11-foot-tall statue of America’s first president to replace the current Infinity statue in the plaza outside the venue.

“That strange modernist sculpture tells visitors nothing about America, inspires no one, and honors none of our Great American Heroes,” Trump said on social media.

“Replace a sculpture that says nothing about America with the man who, more than anyone else, says everything about America,” Trump said in a second post. “This is how we should begin to honor George Washington in the lead-up to his 300th birthday in 2032.”

Trump also blasted the Smithsonian for failing to include a “Center for American Heroes” on the 250th anniversary of American independence, which instead constructed a “Center for Restorative History” with a “decolonization plan” to focus on the oppressed under President Joe Biden.

Trump explained that the Center currently features an exhibit that describes the period between Christopher Columbus’s discovery of America in 1492 to American independence in 1776 as the “Great Unsettling” of North America.

Trump has indicated that the 11-foot statue should only be the start of the revitalization of the museum, and that a 30-foot statue of Washington needs to be installed on the day that the Washington exhibit opens.

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