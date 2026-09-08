Dept. of Labor Launches Investigation Into Tech Company's H-1B Visas

The Department of Labor has announced that it has suspended the ability of the tech-giant Cognizant to submit H-1B visa applications and will launch an investigation into the company for alleged abuses of the immigration system.

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Cognizant, ran by Ravi Kumar, has had all H-1B applications paused and will be investigated with potential criminal punishments for immigration fraud.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/c3yByV4JSM — AF Post (@AFpost) September 8, 2026

Fighting fraud is a TEAM SPORT.@Sonderling47 and I are for real.@Cognizant’s PERM filings are suspended. @DOLOIG is on the hunt.



Threats to American workers will NOT be tolerated.



Alongside @WHFraudTF, we’re following facts, fraud and finances.



Handcuffs await. — Inspector General Anthony D'Esposito (@USLaborIG) September 8, 2026

The Department of Labor’s Inspector General, Anthony D’Esposito, stated on social media that “handcuffs await” to those who commit fraud that threatens the American worker and revealed that their Program Electronic Review Management for visa applications had been suspended.

The suspension will only apply to new or pending applications submitted by the company. Any current employees who are operating in the U.S. with temporary work status or those who have had applications accepted by the Department of Labor will be able to continue in their job function.

Cognizant was not the only company to come under sweeping fraud investigations from the Department of Labor. D’Esposito announced that Cloudera, an AI data platform, has also been issued a suspension on the same day.

The investigations into H-1B abuse by tech companies come as the Trump’s administration announced an 87 percent decrease in applications following a heavy fee increase to $100,000.

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