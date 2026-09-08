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Dept. of Labor Launches Investigation Into Tech Company's H-1B Visas

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Sep 08, 2026 9:00 PM
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Dept. of Labor Launches Investigation Into Tech Company's H-1B Visas
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Department of Labor has announced that it has suspended the ability of the tech-giant Cognizant to submit H-1B visa applications and will launch an investigation into the company for alleged abuses of the immigration system.

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The Department of Labor’s Inspector General, Anthony D’Esposito, stated on social media that “handcuffs await” to those who commit fraud that threatens the American worker and revealed that their Program Electronic Review Management for visa applications had been suspended.

The suspension will only apply to new or pending applications submitted by the company. Any current employees who are operating in the U.S. with temporary work status or those who have had applications accepted by the Department of Labor will be able to continue in their job function.

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Cognizant was not the only company to come under sweeping fraud investigations from the Department of Labor. D’Esposito announced that Cloudera, an AI data platform, has also been issued a suspension on the same day.

The investigations into H-1B abuse by tech companies come as the Trump’s administration announced an 87 percent decrease in applications following a heavy fee increase to $100,000.

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News Topics TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | CRIME
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