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Why Is Kentaji Brown Jackson Still Wearing a Mask In 2026?

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Aug 30, 2026 1:00 PM
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Why Is Kentaji Brown Jackson Still Wearing a Mask In 2026?
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is known for penning her own dissents in any cases remotely favorable to conservative causes, was spotted jetting out of Washington, D.C. while wearing a mask…in 2026.

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The decision to wear a mask sparked numerous responses considering that the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent mask mandates, ended nearly five years ago.

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Brown Jackson has become something of a leftist icon as of late, replacing Ruth Bader Ginsburg as the so-called “girl boss” of the Supreme Court. In February, she was nominated for a Grammy for the release of her memoir, to which she received a thunderous applause from the progressive crowd despite not taking home the award.

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News Topics COVID-19 | DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION | JUSTICE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON | SUPREME COURT | WASHINGTON
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