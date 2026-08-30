Why Is Kentaji Brown Jackson Still Wearing a Mask In 2026?

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is known for penning her own dissents in any cases remotely favorable to conservative causes, was spotted jetting out of Washington, D.C. while wearing a mask…in 2026.

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🚨 LMAO! DEI Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson spotted still wearing a mask while she is escorted through the airport in DC



Who the heck wears a mask in 2026?! 🤡



She is not smart enough to be on the court.



This person is literally making republic-defining decisions… pic.twitter.com/U7gxHcdfrh — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 29, 2026

DEI justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was spotted in the airport wearing a mask in 2026 pic.twitter.com/iNjutcW923 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 30, 2026

Why is she wearing a mask? pic.twitter.com/n7bqGnjXyC — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) August 29, 2026

The decision to wear a mask sparked numerous responses considering that the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent mask mandates, ended nearly five years ago.

To keep excessive questions at bay? — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) August 29, 2026

The kind of people still wearing masks are the same kind of people who defend the murder of kids. https://t.co/b0rhGGZvIj — Bo French (@bofrench) August 30, 2026

Brown Jackson has become something of a leftist icon as of late, replacing Ruth Bader Ginsburg as the so-called “girl boss” of the Supreme Court. In February, she was nominated for a Grammy for the release of her memoir, to which she received a thunderous applause from the progressive crowd despite not taking home the award.

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