Ketanji Brown Jackson Hits the Front Page of Essence Magazine, and Check Out How They Describe Her

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is the Left's darling. It doesn't matter that her jurisprudence is rooted in Internet memes or that she doesn't understand the oral arguments being made before the Court. She's a dyed-in-the-wool Leftist, and that's enough for them.

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Now, KBJ is on the cover of ESSENCE Magazine, and check out how they describe her.

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson graces the cover of ESSENCE. pic.twitter.com/USDPmZZLxK — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 5, 2026

"The People's Champion."

KBJ can't define woman, so how is she the 'people's champion'?

@Essence "the peoples champion" - who can't ID a woman? — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) July 5, 2026

Yeah, they're way off base on this one.

Her job is to interpret the law.



That's it.



Not to be anyone's 'champion'. — melanie haber 🏴‍☠️ (@melsorbit) July 5, 2026

They don't believe in the interpretation of the law. They believe in legislating from the bench, and KBJ herself said her job is to 'use her voice' while sitting on the Supreme Court.

She’s not supposed to be anybody’s Champion. — 1967mustangman (@1967mustangman) July 5, 2026

She is supposed to be a champion for the Constitution, as it's written and intended.

Somehow not the least professional thing she's ever done. pic.twitter.com/0u0zqpXgCI — Ethan Savka (@eesavka) July 5, 2026

It isn't, sadly.

Sorry, I hate stuff like this. Ketanji Brown Jackson isn't supposed to be "the people's champion." She's not a politician. She's supposed to *interpret* the law, not make it. This kind of thing is why so many people misunderstand how our government works at a basic level. https://t.co/HEuLZ0ZcKE — Billy Binion (@billybinion) July 5, 2026

Making sure people don't understand how government works is the point.

Supreme Court justices shouldn’t be celebrities.



They don’t have to run for office and don’t need political slogans like “The People’s Champion.”



They should simply do their job of interpreting the law according to constitutional principles. https://t.co/1LM8B6WwwA — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) July 6, 2026

Imagine a Supreme Court packed with Justices like KBJ. We would be in serious trouble. But that's what the Democrats are promising to do if they regain power: pack the Supreme Court with people just like KBJ.

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