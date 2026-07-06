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Ketanji Brown Jackson Hits the Front Page of Essence Magazine, and Check Out How They Describe Her

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 06, 2026 7:30 AM
Ketanji Brown Jackson Hits the Front Page of Essence Magazine, and Check Out How They Describe Her
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is the Left's darling. It doesn't matter that her jurisprudence is rooted in Internet memes or that she doesn't understand the oral arguments being made before the Court. She's a dyed-in-the-wool Leftist, and that's enough for them.

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Now, KBJ is on the cover of ESSENCE Magazine, and check out how they describe her.

"The People's Champion."

KBJ can't define woman, so how is she the 'people's champion'?

Yeah, they're way off base on this one.

They don't believe in the interpretation of the law. They believe in legislating from the bench, and KBJ herself said her job is to 'use her voice' while sitting on the Supreme Court.

She is supposed to be a champion for the Constitution, as it's written and intended.

It isn't, sadly.

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Related:

CONSERVATISM DEMOCRAT PARTY JUDGES SUPREME COURT JUSTICE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON

Making sure people don't understand how government works is the point.

Imagine a Supreme Court packed with Justices like KBJ. We would be in serious trouble. But that's what the Democrats are promising to do if they regain power: pack the Supreme Court with people just like KBJ.

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