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South Carolina Police Officer Killed in Shootout With Career Criminal; One Other Officer Injured

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Aug 30, 2026 12:00 PM
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South Carolina Police Officer Killed in Shootout With Career Criminal; One Other Officer Injured
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

One Columbia, South Carolina police officer has been killed and another wounded after a shootout while responding to a domestic violence call on Saturday morning.

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Police were dispatched to a home in Columbia and informed of an ongoing disturbance involving a 33-year-old suspect named Adam Downey, a man with an extensive criminal history. Officers later identified a car belonging to Downey. Just 15 minutes later, a unit radioed to dispatch that officers were struck by gunfire and that the suspect had also been hit. Downey was killed in the shootout.

a 29-year-old Officer Christopher DeLong Jr. was fatally wounded while another unnamed officer was in stable condition. DeLong Jr., a husband and father to two young children, joined the force in January 2025.

“I hope that our officers know that they’re not alone in this. We will lean on each other in this tragic time,” Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said, according to NBC News. “Let’s pray for this department.”

Downey, the suspect, had a history of arrests across four states for charges including disorderly conduct, contempt of court, public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance and probation violations.

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News Topics CRIME | FBI | GUN VIOLENCE | LAW AND ORDER | SOUTH CAROLINA
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