Kathy Hochul Is Bragging About Making Her State a More Dangerous Place

New York’s Democrat leader Gov. Kathy Hochul joined MS Now’s Morning Joe to brag about the fact that she made her state less safe by prohibiting local law enforcement from engaging in partnerships with federal immigration authorities.

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Kathy Hochul brags about banning cooperation between local law enforcement and ICE.



MS NOW: “Can you prevent ICE at the federal level from securing agreements with local police forces?”



HOCHUL: “I just banned it. It is against the law now.” pic.twitter.com/sgc9YwYs9n — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 28, 2026

When Hochul announced that she had barred agencies inside New York State from participating in 287(g) agreements with the federal government, she claimed that it was a move geared toward stopping “real crime” in the state, lamenting the large budget of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Information provided by the federal agency revealed that ICE would provide willing agencies with information and training around immigration law and multicultural communications, as well as training to avoid racial profiling. The entire cost associated with entering into a 287(g) partnership is fronted by the federal government.

One type of partnership offered by ICE, dubbed the Jail Enforcement Model, allows state or local authorities to “identify and process removable aliens currently in your jail or detention facility who have pending or active criminal charges while they’re in your custody.”

ICE has promoted the program as a means to “work together to deport removable aliens involved in gang activity, violent crimes, human smuggling, organized crime, sex offenses, drug smuggling, money laundering and many other crimes,” something that Hochul apparently does not deem to be “real crime.”

As of August 28, ICE claims to have entered into agreements with 2,411 agencies from around the country, which covers 39 states and two territories.

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