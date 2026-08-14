Bitter, Unglued Comedian Claims We're 'in the Middle of a Trans Genocide'

Advocates for transgenderism consistently present opposition to their agenda as not just incorrect but dangerous.

We're used to the Trevor Project folks asserting that resisting someone's urge to identify as the opposite of their actual biology creates a risk of suicide. Sadly for them, last December, ACLU lawyer Chase Strangio had to admit to Justice Samuel Alito that, despite years of media and activist claims, no evidence existed that surgical procedures actually reduce suicides of people identifying as transgender.

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Comedian and actress Margaret Cho is currently starring on the ABC drama "Will Trent" as a therapist, but her proclamations on these issues are unglued. TV therapist, heal thyself. Paul Bois at Breitbart captured her on the "Who's With Me?" podcast with former CNN star W. Kamau Bell.

Cho turned to her colleagues in comedy as causing death: "I think trans lives has become a very big thing in comedy, because they want to contest it. They don't understand that when you take trans lives lightly in a comedy routine, trans people die, and they don't have that understanding. There are real consequences to your actions, because they don't affect you personally, but this will affect a trans person's life."

So where is the evidence of how "trans people die" after jokes about transgenderism? Suicide? Homicide? Where are all the TV hosts throwing the "No Evidence" card at this alleged expert? For his part, Bell simply replied, "Thank you for bringing that up" and hailed her LGBTQ activism.

From there, it was on to politicians. "It's really scary and the way our government treats trans lives. You know, insane bathroom laws and identity laws, or taking people's driver's licenses," Cho said. The state of Kansas recently revoked "updated" driver's licenses.

Then it turned really crazy, with "genocide" accusations: "It seems endless whether it's re-legalizing conversion therapy. Supreme Court on down. You have all of these things that, you know, we're in the middle of a trans genocide, and we have to do anything that we can to stop it. We have to make sure that trans people are safe and then start working on restoring equality to their lives."

No "fact-checkers" will get involved to ask where in America a "trans genocide" is underway. It's easier to start listing transgender mass shooters if violent crime is going to be implied. Bell's podcast just shifted to the next topic, like facts weren't horribly mangled.

This isn't a one-time gig for Cho. On a podcast called "The Creative Asylum" in April, she uncorked accusations against Team Trump: "It's their kink, is cruelty. They love to see the suffering of immigrants and trans people. And they wanna put children in concentration camps." Come again? Then Cho said, "We need a feral, bloodthirsty, you know, violent Democrat," one who "will put them all in prison."

A few weeks ago in a video on her Instagram page, Cho cheered the sudden death of Sen. Lindsey Graham, claiming: "Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham — it does happen in threes — hope." Threes? She included the hashtag "#FDT," so she meant Donald Trump.

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It's a little hard for Cho to complain that comedians are too rough in their jokes when she is so rough in these statements. She doesn't like anyone searching for what's "edgy" about the "marginalized," but she loves to be outrageous about people she despises.

The saddest part is when comedians like Bell and Cho speak warmly of comedians "speaking truth to power." Cho doesn't speak the truth. She uncorks vile and malicious falsehoods and conspiracy theories, and pretends it's the truth.

Tim Graham is director of media analysis at the Media Research Center and executive editor of the blog NewsBusters.org.

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