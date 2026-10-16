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Will Ilhan Omar Be Convicted of a Crime? Here's What Kristi Noem Thinks.

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Oct 16, 2026 11:30 AM
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Will Ilhan Omar Be Convicted of a Crime? Here's What Kristi Noem Thinks.
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas Kristi Noem said she is confident that Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-5) will face consequences after federal authorities raided her home earlier this week.

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During an appearance on Benny Johnson’s podcast, Noem touted Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) efforts to “find our lost children” and “stop traffickers all around the world.”

She added, “The fact that they are the ones who raided this house and are conducting this investigation gives me confidence that she will finally be held accountable for the crimes that she's committed in the United States.”

When Johnson asked what specific crimes Omar committed, Noem indicated they could be related to her immigration application.

Well, I'll just speak generally to, to when we look at people that come to this country, uh, when they make an application, you have to make sure that everything that they told you is truthful, and you make sure that it's factual. So, you know, looking at her, you would look at her documents. You also would look at her family's documents. Sometimes people come to this country because of a familial relationship. We know that her father came to this country. Was he truthful in what he said on his documentation when that application was made, and how it was certified? When you go back and you find that anything could be wrong or misrepresented, well, that's when it voids or cancels out their citizenship process, and they no longer deserve or can legally be in this country.

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HSI agents searched the D.C.-area home to execute a judicially authorized warrant as part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation related to alleged immigration-related fraud in her family’s paperwork.

In a post on X, Omar called the search “an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement” and said that “Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns.”

Agents seized Omar’s cellphone, notebooks, personal computers, and her passport. Prosecutors issued over a dozen grand jury subpoenas to Omar’s relatives to determine whether the age she gave on her citizenship documents was accurate.

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News Topics CRIME | DHS | DONALD TRUMP | ILHAN OMAR
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