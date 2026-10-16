Will Ilhan Omar Be Convicted of a Crime? Here's What Kristi Noem Thinks.

Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas Kristi Noem said she is confident that Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-5) will face consequences after federal authorities raided her home earlier this week.

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During an appearance on Benny Johnson’s podcast, Noem touted Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) efforts to “find our lost children” and “stop traffickers all around the world.”

She added, “The fact that they are the ones who raided this house and are conducting this investigation gives me confidence that she will finally be held accountable for the crimes that she's committed in the United States.”

When Johnson asked what specific crimes Omar committed, Noem indicated they could be related to her immigration application.

Well, I'll just speak generally to, to when we look at people that come to this country, uh, when they make an application, you have to make sure that everything that they told you is truthful, and you make sure that it's factual. So, you know, looking at her, you would look at her documents. You also would look at her family's documents. Sometimes people come to this country because of a familial relationship. We know that her father came to this country. Was he truthful in what he said on his documentation when that application was made, and how it was certified? When you go back and you find that anything could be wrong or misrepresented, well, that's when it voids or cancels out their citizenship process, and they no longer deserve or can legally be in this country.

KRISTI NOEM: I'm confident Ilhan Omar will finally be held accountable for her crimes? BENNY JOHNSON: What are those crimes? KRISTI NOEM: When people apply to come to this country, it voids or cancels out their citizenship https://t.co/Ho0a4VrTqU — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) October 15, 2026

HSI agents searched the D.C.-area home to execute a judicially authorized warrant as part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation related to alleged immigration-related fraud in her family’s paperwork.

In a post on X, Omar called the search “an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement” and said that “Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns.”

The Office of Congresswoman Omar released the following statement: “This raid by Trump’s DHS is an outrageous abuse of power and an unprecedented escalation in the weaponization of federal law enforcement to target political enemies. For a decade, Donald Trump has relentlessly targeted Congresswoman Ilhan Omar with inflammatory rhetoric, repeatedly putting a target on her back. Now, those attacks have escalated to a pointless federal raid. The Congresswoman has done nothing wrong. No president should be able to use the power of the federal government to intimidate his political enemies.” — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) October 12, 2026

Agents seized Omar’s cellphone, notebooks, personal computers, and her passport. Prosecutors issued over a dozen grand jury subpoenas to Omar’s relatives to determine whether the age she gave on her citizenship documents was accurate.

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