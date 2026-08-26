Only in Los Angeles: Taxpayer-Funded 'Sexual Relief Clinics' for the Homeless

We often think California cannot get any crazier. Nearly every month, it proves us wrong.

Earlier this month, a private citizen used public comment at a Los Angeles City Council meeting to propose “sexual relief clinics” for homeless people, spaces where they could pleasure themselves or have consensual sex rather than engage in such behavior on public streets. The speaker argued that the clinics should be taxpayer-funded and managed with professional oversight.

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"I'd like to propose that Los Angeles consider a pilot program for free hygienic sexual relief clinics, primarily serving the homeless and unhoused," the speaker suggested. "This means equality, it means private sexual relief through masturbation or where appropriate and consensual with a partner, all funded by public tax dollars and managed with professional oversight."

No city official has adopted or formally pursued the proposal. Still, the mere fact that the program was suggested captures a familiar California instinct. It identifies a real problem, the disorder and indecency that have become commonplace on Los Angeles streets, and arrives at the most progressive, expensive, and ineffective solution imaginable.

🚨 In Los Angeles it has been proposed to have government funded sex and masturbation clinics for the homeless.



“This means equality. It means private sexual relief through masturbation”



Only in California could this happen. pic.twitter.com/LfoEON7xz3 — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) August 26, 2026

"Yes, you heard that right. Here in Los Angeles, they're considering a pilot program for hygienic sexual relief clinics. This means that homeless would have a location for them to go and masturbate and have sex in," Independent journalist and YouTuber Nick Shirley said.

"Who's going to go clean those places out after a bunch of homeless people have had sex and who's going to monitor the ages of those individuals that are going in and having sex? We know a lot of minors live out here in Skid Row. It also sounds like this could just be a place for a lot of women to get raped, quite frankly. And of course, this would be all funded by your tax dollars."

However, as Shirley ran the proposal by Skid Row residents, even the people it was supposedly designed to serve rejected the idea.

This comes amid a mayoral race between bad and worse: incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, whose tenure has been a masterclass in failure, from homelessness to wildfire preparedness to wasteful public spending, and City Councilwoman Nithya Raman, a progressive challenger whose record is no better and whose solutions are somehow even more extreme.

Their debate last week offered little relief. The two spent much of it firing shots at each other, to the point that even the moderator suggested that voters simply have no idea whom to trust.

The sexual-relief-clinic proposal is yet another symptom of that same disease. A political culture in which politicians and politically minded activists are not focused on solving problems, but on inventing new ways to spend taxpayer money, deepen the dysfunction already drowning one of America’s most iconic cities, and then blame someone else for their abysmal failures.

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