Ken Paxton Is About to Get a Major Cash Infusion From Donors

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is set to get some major cash from Republican donors as the midterm elections approach.

Paxton’s opponent, state Rep. James Talarico has been outraising him ever since he won the Democrat nomination.

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From Politico:

Texas Republican Ken Paxton is getting a major infusion of financial help in his Senate battle with Democrat James Talarico. A new super PAC linked to Senate Republican leadership has purchased at least $32 million in airtime to boost the controversial Republican attorney general, according to the tracking service AdImpact. And President Donald Trump’s super PAC threw $10 million into the race last week. The wave of GOP spending comes as a number of recent polls have shown Paxton slightly trailing Talarico, including a recent AARP poll that Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio’s firm helped conduct. And it arrives after months of pleading from national Republicans for Trump’s network to spend big to bolster the scandal-plagued candidate the president helped propel to victory in the primary. At the Republican National Committee’s convention this week in Dallas, Trump said he will continue to visit the state to back Paxton. “We have to elect Ken Paxton,” Trump said during one of his two convention speeches. “We have to. We have to elect him. And if I have to, I’ll come back twice or three times. You’ll say, ‘Get this guy out of here. Get him out.’” The sudden cash shows that Republicans — who were once hesitant about Paxton’s bid and opposed him in the primary — have rallied behind him amidst signs that he could become the first Republican to lose a Senate race in the state in nearly four decades. They plan to do whatever they can to hold onto the Senate majority this fall.

🚨 JUST NOW: President Trump confirms he is leaving for TEXAS shortlyu to support Ken Paxton in the Senate race



Trump on Paxton's opponent, Talarico: "They call him Tala-FREAKO... because he is a little freaky." 😆



"And that's not a man that represents the value of Texas."



"I… pic.twitter.com/cZGc9cIiYh — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 27, 2026

Talarico has already amassed a considerable war chest, which means Paxton’s infusion is coming in the nick of time.

In Texas’ expansive and hugely expensive media markets, Democrats will need to quickly respond to the torrent of cash being unloaded by the GOP. Talarico has so far outraised Paxton on the candidate side, with $21.5 million to $1.8 million in the bank, according to the latest Federal Election Commission reports. But the GOP has far more super PAC cash given MAGA Inc.’s war chest coupled with Elon Musk’s America PAC, which has put $1.6 million behind Paxton so far.

The most recent RealClearPolitics average has the two candidates in a statistical dead heat with Talarico leading 47.4 percent to 44.7.

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