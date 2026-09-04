Democrats Pounce After WSJ Publishes Hit Piece on John Fetterman

The Wall Street Journal published a negative report about Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) and Democrats are pouncing on it to attack him.

Fetterman has often found himself at odds with his fellow Democrats over his stance on Israel and his lack of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

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The report indicated that Fetterman routinely avoids the day-to-day responsibilities of serving as a U.S. senator. It alleges that he frequently dodges interactions with his constituents and colleagues.

The report said Fetterman once canceled a scheduled visit with three paralyzed military veterans, saying he did not feel well. However, he arrived at his office less than an hour later to participate in an interview with Fox News.

Fetterman also dismissed a meeting request from the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia about Medicaid cuts, saying the representatives only wanted “free trips to D.C.” He was also the only member of Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation to refuse a meeting with constituents seeking federal assistance for flood-prone neighborhoods, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The lawmaker also used procedural workarounds to have clerks mark him present at committee hearings before immediately leaving the room without participating. Those interviewed for the piece also claimed he refused to attend a memorial service for three fallen police officers after finding out the ceremony would last for three hours.

He is also accused of focusing more on media appearances and foreign policy advocacy than routine policy work. His behavior resulted in persistent staff turnover.

High-profile leftists took advantage of the report as an opportunity to criticize Fetterman.

Rep. Brendan Boyle (PA-2), in a post on X, called the lawmaker a “disgrace” and said “Our state deserves better than a lazy trust fund baby who is too lazy to do the job.”

John Fetterman is a disgrace. Our state deserves better than a lazy trust fund baby who is too lazy to do the job. https://t.co/B2maiWqGAE — Congressman Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) September 4, 2026

Rep. Chris Deluzio (PA-17) wrote, “between the laziness, disrespect, and willingness to carry water for a foreign government, it shows us something we already know: this man has no sense of duty.”

There is a lot I could say about this report of John Fetterman’s pathetic behavior as a Senator. But between the laziness, disrespect, and willingness to carry water for a foreign government, it shows us something we already know: this man has no sense of duty.



He is not up for… https://t.co/mT95qlSRJt — Chris Deluzio (@ChrisForPA) September 4, 2026

Leftist podcaster Mehdi Hasan called Fetterman “odious” and “beyond parody.”

Difficult to describe how odious @JohnFetterman is, how beyond parody he is, and how wrong so many of us got it when we backed him for the Senate in 2022 and then defended him against the right after his stroke. https://t.co/pKkzJJUS5E — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 4, 2026

An account claiming to be former staffers who worked under the senator said the WSJ piece was “just the tip of the iceberg” and promised to release more damning information on him starting on September 14.

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Hello, Twitter.



We’re a group of former campaign & Senate staffers for John Fetterman who are disgusted with what he's become.



If you were troubled by yesterday's Wall Street Journal story... trust us, that's just the tip of the iceberg.



It's even worse than you thought. — Former Fetterman Staffers (@FettermanStaff) September 4, 2026

This appears to be an orchestrated effort to attack Fetterman because of his refusal to toe the party line. It could be the beginning of a campaign to ensure that he does not win reelection in 2028. Democrats don’t take too kindly to those who are not in lockstep with all of the party’s priorities.

Meanwhile, Republicans have been trying to convince the senator to switch parties. So far, he has indicated he has no plans to jump ship. But with the barrage of attacks that are on the horizon, it might not be surprising if he reconsiders.

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