DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Federal Judge Halts White House Effort to Shut Down Birth Tourism

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Sep 03, 2026 12:15 PM
Advertisement
Federal Judge Halts White House Effort to Shut Down Birth Tourism
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

A federal judge issued a ruling prohibiting the Trump administration from enforcing an executive order to end birth tourism

This is the latest development in the overall debate over whether foreign children born on American soil should be granted automatic citizenship.

Advertisement

From The Guardian:

A US federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from enforcing a new executive order limiting who qualifies for birthright citizenship.

The move thwarts President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to restrict the constitutional right, which comes after the US supreme court rejected his previous effort, AFP reported.

US district judge Deborah Boardman of Maryland issued a preliminary injunction following an appeal by rights groups who challenged Trump’s executive order from 6 August targeting what he termed “birth tourism”.

“The supreme court has spoken: Children in the certified class are ’citizens at birth’,” Boardman wrote in her 35-page ruling, adding the president’s August order “is almost certainly unconstitutional”.

“When it comes to attacking birthright citizenship, the Trump administration has lost before this court, lost before the supreme court, and lost again today,” said Shana Khader, legal director at We Are CASA, a Maryland-based group.

Trump’s fresh executive order was aimed at those who he alleges enter the country under the guise of tourism while actually intending to give birth.

The president’s efforts to curb birthright citizenship are part of his wider campaign to limit immigration, which includes expelling millions of undocumented migrants and removing deportation protections from nationals of more than a dozen countries.

Recommended
All This 'Feelings' Nonsense Should Make You Feel Sick Kurt Schlichter CNN Found Something Else to Blame for the Deadly Nepal Landslides Amy Curtis
Advertisement

After the Supreme Court issued a June ruling affirming birthright citizenship, President Donald Trump issued a new executive order last month targeting “birth tourism.” This is a practice in which foreign women travel to the United States to give birth so that their children will be considered American citizens.

Immigrant rights advocates immediately filed a lawsuit challenging the order.

The White House has not yet responded to the ruling or indicated whether it will appeal it further.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DONALD TRUMP | JUDGES | LAWSUIT | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

All This 'Feelings' Nonsense Should Make You Feel Sick

All This 'Feelings' Nonsense Should Make You Feel Sick

Kurt Schlichter
CNN Found Something Else to Blame for the Deadly Nepal Landslides

CNN Found Something Else to Blame for the Deadly Nepal Landslides

Amy Curtis
Unhinged Jemele Hill Claims Free Markets Are White Supremacy After Brutal CNN Smackdown

Unhinged Jemele Hill Claims Free Markets Are White Supremacy After Brutal CNN Smackdown

Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos