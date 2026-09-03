Federal Judge Halts White House Effort to Shut Down Birth Tourism

A federal judge issued a ruling prohibiting the Trump administration from enforcing an executive order to end birth tourism

This is the latest development in the overall debate over whether foreign children born on American soil should be granted automatic citizenship.

From The Guardian:

A US federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from enforcing a new executive order limiting who qualifies for birthright citizenship.

The move thwarts President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to restrict the constitutional right, which comes after the US supreme court rejected his previous effort, AFP reported.

US district judge Deborah Boardman of Maryland issued a preliminary injunction following an appeal by rights groups who challenged Trump’s executive order from 6 August targeting what he termed “birth tourism”.

“The supreme court has spoken: Children in the certified class are ’citizens at birth’,” Boardman wrote in her 35-page ruling, adding the president’s August order “is almost certainly unconstitutional”.

“When it comes to attacking birthright citizenship, the Trump administration has lost before this court, lost before the supreme court, and lost again today,” said Shana Khader, legal director at We Are CASA, a Maryland-based group.

Trump’s fresh executive order was aimed at those who he alleges enter the country under the guise of tourism while actually intending to give birth.

The president’s efforts to curb birthright citizenship are part of his wider campaign to limit immigration, which includes expelling millions of undocumented migrants and removing deportation protections from nationals of more than a dozen countries.