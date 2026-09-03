Federal Judge Halts White House Effort to Shut Down Birth Tourism

A federal judge issued a ruling prohibiting the Trump administration from enforcing an executive order to end birth tourism
This is the latest development in the overall debate over whether foreign children born on American soil should be granted automatic citizenship.
From The Guardian:
A US federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from enforcing a new executive order limiting who qualifies for birthright citizenship.
The move thwarts President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to restrict the constitutional right, which comes after the US supreme court rejected his previous effort, AFP reported.
US district judge Deborah Boardman of Maryland issued a preliminary injunction following an appeal by rights groups who challenged Trump’s executive order from 6 August targeting what he termed “birth tourism”.
“The supreme court has spoken: Children in the certified class are ’citizens at birth’,” Boardman wrote in her 35-page ruling, adding the president’s August order “is almost certainly unconstitutional”.
“When it comes to attacking birthright citizenship, the Trump administration has lost before this court, lost before the supreme court, and lost again today,” said Shana Khader, legal director at We Are CASA, a Maryland-based group.
Trump’s fresh executive order was aimed at those who he alleges enter the country under the guise of tourism while actually intending to give birth.
The president’s efforts to curb birthright citizenship are part of his wider campaign to limit immigration, which includes expelling millions of undocumented migrants and removing deportation protections from nationals of more than a dozen countries.
🚨 BIDEN JUDGE BLOCKS TRUMP. AGAIN.— MR X (@TheMrXGuy1) September 3, 2026
A federal judge in Maryland just halted President Trump’s executive order cracking down on birth tourism and automatic U.S. citizenship for certain babies born here.
Judge Deborah Boardman — Biden appointee — says the Supreme Court already…
𝐁𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐍 𝐉𝐔𝐃𝐆𝐄 𝐁𝐋𝐎𝐂𝐊𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐔𝐌𝐏'𝐒 𝐁𝐈𝐑𝐓𝐇𝐑𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓 𝐂𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐙𝐄𝐍𝐒𝐇𝐈𝐏 𝐂𝐑𝐀𝐂𝐊𝐃𝐎𝐖𝐍—𝐀𝐆 𝐁𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐂𝐇𝐄 𝐕𝐎𝐖𝐒 𝐓𝐎 𝐅𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓 𝐈𝐓 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊 𝐓𝐎 𝐒𝐂𝐎𝐓𝐔𝐒— M.A. Rothman (@MichaelARothman) September 3, 2026
U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman, a Biden appointee sitting in Maryland, issued a… pic.twitter.com/ok0ByKqusY
After the Supreme Court issued a June ruling affirming birthright citizenship, President Donald Trump issued a new executive order last month targeting “birth tourism.” This is a practice in which foreign women travel to the United States to give birth so that their children will be considered American citizens.
Immigrant rights advocates immediately filed a lawsuit challenging the order.
The White House has not yet responded to the ruling or indicated whether it will appeal it further.
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