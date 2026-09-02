Did Jasmine Crockett Just Call Out Her Own Party for Racism?

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett (TX-30) called out racism in the Democrat Party during a recent exchange with reporters.

At a recent event, a reporter asked Crockett how she would respond to supporters who want her to run for president in 2028.

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“Yeah, no, not happening,” Crockett replied. “Listen, running for office is a huge sacrifice and it takes a toll on everyone, not just the candidate, but the candidates' families and that kind of stuff. And after what we saw in Texas, I'm not really sure. I may be with former First Lady Michelle Obama on this.”

The lawmaker continued, saying “the Democratic Party has to deal with its own racism” and that “the reality is that racism is prevalent not just within the Republican Party.”

She added, “And here recently, we’ve heard a lot of people quoting specifically Malcolm X and talking about the liberal white.”

Jasmine Crockett confirms she is quitting the Democratic Party now, since she says it’s full of racists and liberal white people.



She also told everyone and their mother that she wouldn’t enter the 2026 Democratic Senate primary, and she has repeatedly told the press things that… pic.twitter.com/SXn9Ut1Kv7 — David Piper (@DavidPiperVO) September 1, 2026

Malcolm X criticized both conservatives and liberals. But the quote to which Crockett appears to refer occurred during a speech he gave. “The white liberals are foxes... The white liberals are more dangerous than the conservatives; they lure the Negro, and the Negro runs from the growling wolf, he flees into the open jaws of the 'smiling' fox,” he said.

Democrat nominee James Talarico defeated Crockett in the primaries earlier this year. Analysts pointed out that while Crockett had strong name recognition, her campaign struggled to scale its operations in time for the election while Talarico had been building the groundwork since 2025.

Jasmine Crockett on why she lost the Democrat primary to James talarico:



“It was racist. It was a racist race.” #TXsen pic.twitter.com/YOm6USXWfY — Lone Star Liberty PAC (@LoneStar_PAC) July 8, 2026

This isn’t the first time Crockett has called out racism in her party. She claimed a negative attack ad funded by Lone Star Rising PAC, which supported her opponent, intentionally darkened her skin tone. She condemned the ad as “straight-up racist.”

Crockett’s assertions about racism in the Democrat Party are accurate. The party is full of limousine liberals who look down on black Americans and other racial minorities while pretending to be our friends. There’s something about minorities who don’t subscribe to leftist ideology that tends to bring out the white hoods and robes among progressives.

But her comments ring hollow considering the fact that she’s only calling it out because she lost. How often would she criticize racism in her party if she’d won the primary race? The answer is obvious, isn’t it?

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