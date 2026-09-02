Bossier Parish Becomes First in Louisiana to Criminalize Biological Men in Women's Restrooms





Bossier Parish just became the first in Louisiana to criminalize those who go into public restrooms designated for the opposite sex.

This comes amid a national debate specifically over biological males who identify as women entering women’s restrooms.

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From Shreveport Bossier Journal:

The Bossier Parish Police Jury voted today to approve Ordinance No. 5127, making Bossier Parish one of the first parishes in Louisiana to criminalize the use of parish-owned restrooms, locker rooms, and changing facilities that do not match a person’s biological sex as defined under state law. The vote followed this morning’s public hearing at the Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton, where supporters and opponents addressed the jury. Penalties range from a $250 fine for a first offense to up to six months in jail for repeat violations. The ordinance was requested by the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, which said it would give deputies an enforcement tool under Louisiana’s 2024 Women’s Safety and Protection Act. Legal challenges from the ACLU of Louisiana and Louisiana Trans Advocates are expected.

Last month, the Bossier Police Jury postponed the adoption of the law and rescheduled it for Wednesday.

The ordinance adopts definitions from Louisiana’s Women’s Safety and Protection Act that was passed in 2024, and is intended to strengthen law enforcement’s ability to handle “public safety situations,” according to juror comments. Louisiana defines biological sex based on an individual’s reproductive system and biology as observed or clinically verified at birth. The state statute provides for a civil action, while Bossier’s proposed ordinance would authorize criminal charges, according to the ordinance. The Jury accepted public comments during its Aug. 5 regular meeting. Seven people provided testimony: three local residents and four people who live outside of the parish. The discussion spanned approximately 25 minutes. “I just ask you to continue to have an open ear to this,” said Peyton Rose Michelle, a trans advocate from Lafayette. “You found yourself in a complex issue with lots of opinions on different sides.” No juror commented during the discussion.

The policy is aimed at protecting the privacy, safety, and dignity of women using parish-owned facilities like libraries, parks, courthouses, and other buildings. The legislation mandates that “Any employee observing a violation shall request that the individual leave the facility designated for the opposite biological sex.”

𝐋𝐎𝐔𝐈𝐒𝐈𝐀𝐍𝐀 𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐈𝐒𝐇 𝐀𝐃𝐕𝐀𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐒 𝐁𝐀𝐓𝐇𝐑𝐎𝐎𝐌 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐍𝐂𝐄 𝐓𝐎 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐓𝐄𝐂𝐓 𝐖𝐎𝐌𝐄𝐍'𝐒 𝐒𝐏𝐀𝐂𝐄𝐒 𝐈𝐍 𝐏𝐔𝐁𝐋𝐈𝐂 𝐁𝐔𝐈𝐋𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒



The Bossier Parish Police Jury voted unanimously to advance an ordinance that would make it a crime to use a… pic.twitter.com/MmPCw1Hn15 — M.A. Rothman (@MichaelARothman) August 6, 2026

The measure has drawn sharp criticism from members of the LGBTQ community and civil rights groups. There will likely be legal challenges lodged by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Louisiana Trans Advocates who argue the policy is discriminatory.

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