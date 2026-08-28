Probation Officers Chase Paperwork, Not Dangerous Criminals – This Bill Could Fix That

Florida resident Marissa Jefferson faced ten years of probation after getting in trouble with the law on several occasions.

But her story shows the transformative possibilities that could come with a supervision system focused on rehabilitation rather than arbitrary rule-following.

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Jefferson told Townhall, “I started getting in trouble when I was about 19 years old.”

However, her life took a turn when she enrolled in Tallahassee’s REFire Culinary program, an eight-week job training and certification system. Her hard work propelled her from a student to executive director of the organization.

“What you did in your past is not you.”



Marissa Jefferson cycled through incarceration and probation for years. Then she found a way forward through @refireculinary, a culinary reentry program where she earned vocational certifications and worked full-time. Because of SB 752,… pic.twitter.com/2rVQmz8kMN — REFORM Alliance (@REFORM) June 17, 2026

The program helps individuals obtain employment and long-term stability in the hospitality industry by teaching them culinary skills as they prepare daily meals for a local shelter.

After witnessing Jefferson’s transformation, her probation officer filed for early termination, unbeknownst to Jefferson. She recalled how surprised she was to learn that she would no longer be on supervised release. "I cried and I cried and I cried, and I was so excited." U

Unfortunately, such outcomes are the exception, not the rule, when it comes to the supervised release framework on the federal and state levels. Erin Haney, Chief Policy Officer of REFORM Alliance told Townhall, “when somebody gets in trouble for a non-criminal technical violation, they then lose all the progress that they’ve made when they’re reincarcerated.”

To be clear, Haney is referring to those who are reincarcerated not because they committed another crime, but because they did not meet certain requirements. This means one can immediately find themselves back behind bars if they miss a meeting, violate curfew, or fail to pay fines within the allotted time period.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced the Safer Supervision Act of 2025 in October to address glaring problems and inefficiencies in how the justice system deals with convicts. The bill, sponsored by Republican Rep. Laurel Lee (FL-15) and Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Chris Coons (D-DE), seeks to revamp how the federal government handles post-release monitoring.

Lee explained that the legislation "allows our law enforcement to focus on the most dangerous criminals to reduce both repeated crime and government waste at the same time,"

Coons argued that "after people complete their sentences, they deserve a fair chance to rebuild their lives."

Jefferson agrees. She pointed out that “we can save money offering this” to support families and reduce recidivism.

A supportive probation officer can change the course of someone's life.



After Marissa Jefferson unexpectedly lost her job, her probation officer encouraged her to apply to @ReFireculinary, believing she'd be a great candidate.



Marissa was accepted into the program, earned her… pic.twitter.com/7TYmhqytF6 — REFORM Alliance (@REFORM) July 21, 2026

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The community supervision system in the United States is quite expansive. An average daily population of 3.5 million adults are currently subject to probation or parole. To give some perspective, there are currently two million individuals who are incarcerated on average, according to the Prison Policy Initiative.

This system has shown itself to be a massive failure. A report from the Council of State Governments Justice Center revealed that supervision violations accounted for a whopping 40 percent of all state prison admissions in 2023. This represents about 200,000 people who were reincarcerated for violating the terms of their parole or supervised release. Of these, over 110,000 of these readmissions were for technical violations.

Haney noted that “supervision violations generally, in many states, are the primary drivers of mass incarceration” because of the rigid and often nonsensical rules imposed on those released from prison.

These numbers raise some serious questions about whether the current model actually reduces crime rates. Several studies have already answered this question: It doesn’t.

A policy analysis from the R Street Institute found that supervised release has essentially no impact on driving down recidivism.

Even for low-risk individuals, the rigid conditions limit their ability to obtain gainful employment and housing. This increases the chances that people will reoffend or commit a technical violation. "The idea that we are putting people behind bars, again, not for breaking a law, but for breaking a rule, is, I think, just mindblowing,” Haney said.

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The Safer Supervision Act would resolve these issues by employing individualized assessments for each person on supervised release. It would create a presumption of early termination for low-risk individuals who reasonably comply with the terms of their release.

The bill would incentivize rehabilitation and allow probation officers to focus more on high-risk cases, including violent offenders.

As it stands today, federal supervision costs taxpayers more than $500 million annually. The America First Policy Institute notes that the act could save over $600 million over a decade.

Haney emphasized that the system must "use the resources that would otherwise essentially be wasted on check-ins” and instead "re-divert those resources to actually reducing crime."

Jefferson summed it up nicely. “We need to get the people that are doing what they're supposed to do off of this probation."

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