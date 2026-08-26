State Dept. Takes Massive Action Against Group Aiding Antifa, Hamas

The State Department announced on Wednesday that it is designating a foreign group with ties to Antifa, Hamas, and others as a terrorist organization.

The agency made the announcement in a memo obtained by Fox News:

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A State Department memo reveals that an international technology collective, now under a U.S. global terrorism designation, provided services to overseas terrorist groups and violent far-left agitators causing chaos in American cities, according to a copy obtained by Fox News Digital. "Far-left terrorism poses a profound threat to the United States and the broader West," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Today, the United States sanctioned Autistici/Inventati – a major far-left tech collective whose services are used by the most active and violent Antifa cells in the United States and across the world." Autistici/Inventati, called the A/I Collective by the State Department, is an Italy-based group that builds highly sophisticated digital infrastructure used by violent left-wing organizations in the United States and Europe, along with Islamic terrorists, according to the State Department. The collective's services include encrypted chats and email, web hosting, secure video conferencing and streaming and anonymity shields, according to the memo. "These tools are specifically designed to support the operations of far-left terrorist networks, built to enable them to organize, recruit, communicate, disseminate propaganda, share target information and tactics, and carry out violent attacks – all while remaining anonymous, untraceable, and beyond the reach of the law," says the State Department's memo.

A/I Collective has officially been deemed a Specially Designated Global Terrorist. The designation bars Americans and U.S. financial institutions from doing business with the group and freezes any assets it has under U.S. jurisdiction. Violators can face civil or criminal penalties.

JUST NOW: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced U.S. sanctions designating the Italy-based Autistici/Inventati as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist for providing encrypted hosting, email, and communication tools to violent far-left networks.pic.twitter.com/wdzdRue1Mp — WORLD NEWS (@_MAGA_NEWS_) August 26, 2026

Far leftist radicals in European nations like France, Italy, Germany, and the Netherlands used the organization’s tools to carry out attacks on infrastructure and to distribute instructions on manufacturing improvised incendiary devices, according to the State Department.

Anarchists who claimed responsibility for sabotaging infrastructure supporting the Transalpine Pipeline, a major crude-oil artery into Central Europe, also used A/I Collective tools, according to the memo. The State Department says the same was true of the far-left Vulkangruppe, which has targeted German infrastructure since 2011 and claimed responsibility for a January attack that knocked out power to roughly 45,000 Berlin households. In 2025, President Donald Trump declared Antifa to be a terrorist organization.

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The A/I Collective was founded in 2001 and provides free encrypted email, web hosting, Noblogs blogging, video conferencing, and other digital tools to assist left-wing extremist groups in their operations. It maintains a no-logs policy and vets users to make sure they are true believers in leftist ideology.

The Treasury Department said the organization provides these tools to Antifa cells in the United States and other extremist groups. The group claims to host about 16,000 mailboxes, 1,500 websites, 5,500 mailing lists and 10,000 blogs.

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