Royce White Threatens Lawsuit Against WNBA for Rejecting Him Because He Identifies As a Woman

Former NBA player and Minnesota Senate candidate Royce White might file a legal complaint against the WNBA after he submitted his intention to participate in the 2027 draft — as a trans-identified woman.

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Former Rep. Matt Gaetz, who is representing White, suggested in a post on X that the WNBA has not notified White or his legal team “of any decision on draft eligibility, as is their standard practice and policy.”

He added, “The WNBA should preserve all records in anticipation of litigation.”

The @WNBA has not notified @Highway_30 or our legal team of any decision on draft eligibility, as is their standard practice and policy.



The WNBA should preserve all records in anticipation of litigation. https://t.co/Mwr4dlgNwg — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) August 25, 2026

White officially filed the paperwork to enter the draft earlier this month. Gaetz signed on as his legal counsel. The declaration invoked Article XIII of the WNBA’s collective bargaining agreement, which states that “only players who are women are eligible to play in the WNBA.” However, it does not define the term “woman” or mention trans-identified athletes.

In the filing, Gaetz argues that “Ms. White affirms her eligibility to be considered for selection on that basis” and asked the organization to confirm receipt within 10 business days. White told Fox News Digital, “We have a right to be included and follow our dreams.”

🚨 JUST IN: The WNBA has been told to EXPECT A LAWSUIT after reportedly denying former NBA player Royce White’s eligibility, but not notifying him



Legal counsel Matt Gaetz: “The WNBA should preserve all records in anticipation of litigation.”



This is a disaster for the league… https://t.co/R7HfmzCeDz pic.twitter.com/wfqh5GErSE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 25, 2026

This comes around the same time that former NBA center Enes Kanter Freedom announced his intention to participate in the draft. He was recently ejected from a WNBA game for wearing a shirt showing the definition of “woman.”

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert released a memo last Friday dealing with concerns over the inclusion of biological males in the league.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert sent a letter to teams on Friday addressing concerns over the inclusion of transgender athletes in the league as two former NBA players announced their intentions to declare for the next WNBA Draft. "I know many of you have received questions in recent weeks regarding transgender athlete participation in women’s basketball, and I expect this topic will continue to receive significant attention," Engelbert wrote in the memo, per The Associated Press. "I wanted to reach out to share how we are approaching these conversations at the league office and to thank those of you who have responded to questions from the media with thoughtfulness and professionalism." Engelbert went on to call the debate "nuanced." "We recognize that this is a complex and nuanced topic, and we will continue to have important conversations with all of you and the Players Association in the weeks and months ahead," Engelbert said in the memo. "We also plan to convene additional discussions and offer listening sessions for any team leaders who would like to participate. Your perspectives and feedback are invaluable, and I appreciate those who have already reached out to share their thoughts." Engelbert's memo came on the same day that two former NBA pros, Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White, said they plan to declare for the 2027 WNBA Draft. The announcements became the top trending topic across social media, as sports fans across the world mocked the WNBA for its policy that doesn't clearly define who is allowed to play in the league based on genetic sex. The WNBA players’ association also released a statement on social media Friday that emphasized diversity and inclusion while saying the group "will not be used as political pawns."

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