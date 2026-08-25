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Iran Threatens to Seize Cargo and Fine Ships in Strait of Hormuz

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Aug 25, 2026 11:30 AM
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Iran Threatens to Seize Cargo and Fine Ships in Strait of Hormuz
AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File

Iran’s government threatened to levy fines and against commercial vessels that violate its rules for passing through the strait of Hormuz.

This comes after the memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran expired on August 17, leaving the waterway in dispute.

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From The Hill:

Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) on Sunday warned that it will fine and detain commercial vessels accused of violating its protocols for passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The PGSA stated on social media that 45 named vessels have been blacklisted and could have their cargoes confiscated.

“Effective immediately, any vessel cooperating with listed vessels … will be added to the list,” the PGSA wrote on the social platform X, adding that the owners of these vessels can submit a formal application to request their removal from the blacklist.

Some of the ships on the PGSA’s blacklist include several ships owned by the United Arab Emirates’s ADNOC Logistics and Services and Saudi Arabia’s national shipping carrier Bahri, Reuters reported.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned countries on Monday to cut their financial ties with Iran as the U.S. carries out “Operation Economic Outcast,” marketed as an “economic D-Day,” in reference to the U.S. invasion of Normandy Beach in World War II.

“Well, we are giving everyone the opportunity to remedy bad behavior, why would I want to blow up the global financial system?” Bessent responded to a question about the lack of details about the plan.

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President Donald Trump announced in a post on Truth Social last week that “There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Naval Blockade remains in full force and effect. The Hormuz Strait is open and operating. All water mines have been removed or detonated.”

Iran’s parliamentary speaker and top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf vowed that the Strait would remain closed until Washington lifted its blockade of Iranian ports, released frozen assets, removed oil sanctions and ended military threats and operations.

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | IRAN | SAUDI ARABIA | UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
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