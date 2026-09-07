This Liberal Writer Got Slapped With a Brutal Community Note

Last week, Kmele Foster held a masterclass on capitalism, defending it against The Atlantic’s Jemele Hill, who tried to turn it into a race lecture. To her, slavery was America’s primary economic driver. What history class did she attend? That’s factually untrue. Then again, the Left writ large remains historically illiterate and has a laughable grasp of the subject. Her tweets about it were slapped with a brutal community note:

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America was built on the institution of slavery. It is how America became a world economic power — the buying and selling of people being tied to the economy. That is effectively white supremacy, since it was a race-based system.



Fast forward to other economic policies that were… https://t.co/R45k4V2r8z — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 2, 2026

So America didn’t become an economic power because of slavery? — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 2, 2026

Economic historians find slavery enriched owners but was not the main driver of US economic power. Cotton ~5% of GDP; North industrialized freely. Emancipation produced large gains (4-35% of GDP).

And the reactions were as expected:

Hill says this stupid stuff regularly because prog whites elevated her to show their allyship and she was never challenged, just affirmed. So she gets the luxury of believing so much that is not true. https://t.co/1Npf6d7gIL — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 4, 2026

Jemele, you’re a walking testament to the compassionate, coddling nature of American capitalism.



You’re mediocre, classless, physically unattractive, and ignorant. You lack any marketable talent or skill, you suck at journalism, and you write like an eighth-grader in remedial… https://t.co/b8FKlqA6ZY — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) September 4, 2026

Hang this in the “I’m Never Deleting This App” Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/Alj2xQk0sN — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) September 4, 2026

Go back to class, Ms. Hill.

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