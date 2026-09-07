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This Liberal Writer Got Slapped With a Brutal Community Note

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 07, 2026 6:50 AM
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This Liberal Writer Got Slapped With a Brutal Community Note
Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP

Last week, Kmele Foster held a masterclass on capitalism, defending it against The Atlantic’s Jemele Hill, who tried to turn it into a race lecture. To her, slavery was America’s primary economic driver. What history class did she attend? That’s factually untrue. Then again, the Left writ large remains historically illiterate and has a laughable grasp of the subject. Her tweets about it were slapped with a brutal community note:

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Economic historians find slavery enriched owners but was not the main driver of US economic power. Cotton ~5% of GDP; North industrialized freely. Emancipation produced large gains (4-35% of GDP).

And the reactions were as expected:

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Go back to class, Ms. Hill. 

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News Topics BLACK LIVES MATTER | ECONOMY | HISTORY | THE ATLANTIC
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