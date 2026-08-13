17-Year-Old Used ChatGPT to Plot Family Massacre in Massachusetts

Police arrested a 17-year-old Massachusetts student believed to have killed his mother and brother after planning out the attack on ChatGPT.

The murder took place on Tuesday and the authorities apprehended Arjun Aravind on Wednesday morning after a manhunt, according to the Boston Herald.

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The killings occurred in the family’s home in Acton. The brother’s body was found on the first floor and the mother’s in the basement.

From Boston.com:

Arjun Aravind, 17, was the subject of an overnight manhunt that ended early Wednesday morning. He is accused of killing his mother, 45-year-old Sudha Venkatesan, and his brother, 14-year-old Siddarth Aravind, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said. Just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, a tutor arrived at the family’s home on Martha Lane in Acton for an expected appointment. She could not get into the home, so she contacted Arjun’s father. He tried and failed to reach his family, so he contacted the Acton Police Department and asked them to conduct a wellbeing check, Ryan said. When officers arrived, they found the bodies of Venkatesan and Siddarth. Venkatesan was found in a finished basement, while her son was found on the first floor of the home. Arjun was missing, as was a Honda Accord that belonged to Venkatesan, Ryan said.

WATCH: 17-year-old Arjun Aravind arrested overnight in Wayland, charged with murdering his mother, brother inside their Acton home.



District Attorney Marian Ryan says evidence suggests the teen used ChatGPT to research “fantasy stories regarding killing his family”



🔗:… pic.twitter.com/CrUPnkgY0R — Stephen Quinn (@stephenquinntv) August 12, 2026

WATCH: 17-year-old Arjun Aravind arrested overnight in Wayland, charged with murdering his mother, brother inside their Acton home.



District Attorney Marian Ryan says evidence suggests the teen used ChatGPT to research “fantasy stories regarding killing his family”



🔗:… pic.twitter.com/CrUPnkgY0R — Stephen Quinn (@stephenquinntv) August 12, 2026

The authorities explained that Arjun had been exhibiting “concerning behavior” in recent months. He used ChatGPT to create “theoretical ideas or fantasy stories regarding the killing of his family.” He asked the artificial intelligence chatbot to help create “Gothic novel-kind of stories.”

Arjun has been charged with two counts of murder, two counts of assault and battery on a household or family member, two counts of assault and battery, use of a vehicle without authority, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Several other cases have emerged in recent years involving suspects who allegedly turned to AI chatbots for assistance with committing violent crimes. In April 2026, Florida prosecutors said Hisham Abugharbieh, charged in the killings of two University of South Florida doctoral students, had queried ChatGPT about body disposal methods and related topics in the days before the victims disappeared.

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