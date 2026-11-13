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GOP Senator Criticizes JD Vance for Blaming Midterm Loss on Iran: ‘Put Down the Crack Pipe’

Frank Camp
Nov 13, 2026 5:02 PM
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GOP Senator Criticizes JD Vance for Blaming Midterm Loss on Iran: ‘Put Down the Crack Pipe’
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) called out Vice President JD Vance during an appearance on CNN after Vance blamed the midterm blowout on the Iran war in a post-election X post.

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When host Kasie Hunt asked Kennedy during a Thursday segment if he planned to run for president in 2028 — noting that Vance’s chances aren’t “as rosy” as they were prior to the midterms — Kennedy said he would consider it.

The senator then pivoted to his criticism of Vance: “But look, I don’t think the vice president did himself any favors by sending out that email or tweet, or whatever it was, after the election. This loss was not because of Iran. That might have played a part, but I don’t think every statewide Republican in Texas lost their election — every single one — because they [voters] think American foreign policy is too interventionist. I mean, put down the crack pipe.”

Kennedy is referring to Vance’s lengthy X post from the day after the midterms placing the blame for the loss on the Iran war, citing a pollster he trusts.

“The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night,” Vance said.

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It’s unclear from the X post alone if what Vance is pointing to is the Iran war as a foreign policy failure or the Iran war as the catalyst for the rise in diesel and gas prices — or both.

As Sen. Kennedy noted, the war “might have played a part,” either because a certain percentage of voters are non-interventionist or, more likely, that voters see the Iran war as a major contributor to the increase in prices at the pump and the grocery store.

Either way, pre and post-election surveys show that the economy (gas and grocery prices) was the number one issue, while an October Gallup poll had the Iran war not far behind.

And the issues are intertwined. According to AAA, one year ago, gas prices were hovering at $3/gallon and diesel (the fuel used by farmers and freight) was about $3.75/gal. As of this week, gas is averaging $3.87/gal and diesel is approximately $6/gal.

That is a direct result of the Iran war and has a ripple effect into the rest of the economy.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s successes and combat the Democrats' lies about America's economic revival. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | 2028 ELECTIONS | IRAN | JD VANCE | SENATE | JOHN KENNEDY
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