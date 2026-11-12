Trump Wants Tech Titan to Take Over Nvidia After Jensen Huang Scandal

President Donald Trump would like to see former Apple CEO Tim Cook operate Nvidia in the aftermath of the Jensen Huang scandal.

“NOW THAT Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place - TIM COOK of Apple. A Legend replaces a Legend!” Trump posted to Truth Social on Thursday morning.

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Huang resigned from his position this morning after he reportedly had a second affair outside of his marriage, as headlines broke originally about a possible affair with an alleged Chinese honeypot, according to the New York Post.

The chips company, which plays a major role in the artificial intelligence race, announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of NVIDIA Colette Kress will be the Interim Chief Executive Officer.

“NVIDIA’s strength has always come from its people, and together with our leadership team, I am committed to building on the extraordinary foundation Jensen created over the last 33 years,” Kress said in a statement on Thursday.

“We will continue advancing the work that has made NVIDIA a leader in accelerated computing and AI, and execute on the opportunities ahead. Our focus remains on serving our customers, partners, developers and shareholders.” Kress posted.

According to her LinkedIn, she’s been at the company since September 2013, and she previously served in vice president role at Cisco and Microsoft.

“Colette has helped lead NVIDIA through a period of extraordinary growth and has a deep understanding of our business, customers, operations and financial position,” Harvey Jones, Chair of the NVIDIA Board of Directors, said in a statement.

“She is supported by an experienced leadership team that has been instrumental in executing NVIDIA’s strategy and advancing its technology roadmap,” Jones added.

The scandal has caused a ripple effect of concern throughout Washington.

"Jensen Huang’s decision to resign from NVIDIA does not absolve him, other executives, or the company as a whole of responsibility for putting our national security at risk or for any potential violations of our laws," Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) posted. "They still owe Congress answers."

Jensen Huang’s decision to resign from NVIDIA does not absolve him, other executives, or the company as a whole of responsibility for putting our national security at risk or for any potential violations of our laws. They still owe Congress answers. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 12, 2026

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