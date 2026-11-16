The Nvidia scandal continues to grow this week after The Wall Street Journal cited a report from short-seller Culper Research claiming that the chip company relied on China for at least 20 percent of its compute revenue last fiscal year.

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How did Nvidia get so much cash from China when the U.S. actively prohibits the sale of certain advanced AI chips to the communist nation? Well, according to WSJ, there were two main paths — smuggling (illegal) and cloud computing rentals (not illegal).

For example, Megaspeed (the Singapore-based company whose former executive Alice Huang is at the center of the Jensen Huang affair drama) was allegedly set to funnel $12 billion in high-end Nvidia chips to China in 2024/2025 – though WSJ notes that whether or not they were actually delivered is unknown. Megaspeed claims it conducts lawful business and follows regulations.

Other companies allegedly participated in smuggling chips as well.

But cloud computing rentals are the real loophole. Overseas data centers that use advanced American AI chips can rent out their server farms to Chinese companies.

Nvidia's own fiscal year filing attributed about nine percent of its total revenue to customers based in China and Hong Kong — using a different measuring stick that may not fully reflect demand from outsourced cloud computing.

This workaround created a booming industry in Southeast Asian nations.

To be fair, the report notes that Nvidia was already beginning to pull away from China, requiring “many of its cloud partners outside China to keep their Chinese customers below a certain level” and asking them to purge Chinese nationals from management positions.

But the game is over — at least this version. On Sunday, as Townhall reported, the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security issued an Interim Final Rule cracking down on cloud computing rentals.

“Rapid advancement in cloud computing and SI infrastructure have made it increasingly possible to access advanced American computing capabilities remotely, including through data centers located outside countries subject to U.S. export restrictions,” the BIS press release states.

“The rule is designed to ensure that existing restrictions on access to sensitive American technology cannot be circumvented through remote computing arrangements involving data centers in third countries,” it adds.

The rule would also require companies to perform extreme due diligence on their customers. If they fail to do so, they could be severely penalized by the United States.

And despite a growing movement to bring Jensen Huang back as CEO — with shows of support from President Trump and Elon Musk — CNBC reports that the Nvidia board is investigating Huang and seeking someone else for the position.

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