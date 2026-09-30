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Democrat Rob Sand Is Under Fire After Ad Alleges His Largest Donor Poisoned Iowa’s Water

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Sep 30, 2026 2:45 PM
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Democrat Rob Sand Is Under Fire After Ad Alleges His Largest Donor Poisoned Iowa’s Water
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

A new attack ad from Zach Lahn, the Republican candidate for Iowa governor, targets Democrat rival Rob Sand over the enormous political backing he has received from his wife’s family, and the scrutiny their company received, or conspicuously did not receive, after they were cited for illegal and dangerous discharges into Iowa waters.

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Sand’s wife, Christine Lauridsen Sand, is the CEO of Lauridsen Group Inc., an Iowa-based, family-owned holding company owned by the Lauridsen family. Family members have contributed nearly $13 million to Sand’s political campaigns, an amount Lahn says represents the largest single family-funded contribution stream in Iowa political history. 

Lahn argues that the money bought Sand’s silence during his eight years as state auditor, as a Lauridsen-linked facility faced scrutiny over water-quality violations and potential groundwater contamination, an issue Sand never investigated. 

"With Iowa cancer rates skyrocketing, Rob Sand’s biggest donor got caught polluting your drinking water," the ad says. "They dumped E. Coli and never reported it. Then they pocketed millions of your tax dollars. Promising new jobs that were never created. And Rob Sand? 8 years as auditor – he never investigated them. Not once. They’ve given Sand $13 million dollars. The most in Iowa history. What more do you think they expect in return?"

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The implication is clear: For Iowans, a Governor Sand could mean overlooking alleged violations of law that hit far too close to home, and a troubling level of beholdenness to the corporate interests closest to him.

Rob Sand not only took millions from polluters, he let them buy his silence. His biggest donor polluted Iowa’s water, then stole Iowans’ tax dollars by promoting new jobs that didn’t exist," Communications Director Dan Capodilupo said. "For 8 years, Rob never investigated them. Iowa’s so-called ‘watchdog’ is nothing more than a corrupt, lying, career-politician propped up by corporate giants and lobbyists.” 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics IOWA | REPUBLICAN PARTY | DEMOCRAT PARTY | 2026 ELECTIONS
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