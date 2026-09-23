The Sunshine Scandal Deserves Sunlight, Not a Sham Report

Over the past few years, a government pay-to-play scandal has been brewing in Arizona that rivals the malfeasance we have come to expect from American bastions of impropriety like New York, Illinois, and California.

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A couple of years ago, the state’s paper of record, The Arizona Republic, exposed a troubling relationship between Governor Katie Hobbs and Sunshine Residential Homes, LLC. The reporting revealed a suspicious link between political donations benefiting Hobbs’ inaugural fund and the Arizona Democratic Party and government-approved rate increases for Sunshine — at a time when similar increases were not being granted to other providers.

The revelation of a possible pay-to-play scandal at the highest levels of Arizona government sent shockwaves across the state and launched a quest for answers.

Thanks in large part to media reporting, we now know that more than $580,000 in political contributions from Sunshine Residential Homes and individuals connected to the company benefited Katie Hobbs and Democratic organizations. Then, the Hobbs Administration approved rate increases that made Sunshine Arizona’s highest-paid group home provider per child. Internal messages uncovered over the past two years referenced Sunshine’s political connections and even discussed keeping its special arrangement quiet from competitors.

If that body of evidence doesn’t set off alarm bells, what will?

Following these revelations, three state and local officials sprang into action to investigate the allegations: Arizona’s Attorney General, the Auditor General, and the Maricopa County Attorney. Given the gravity of the allegations against Hobbs, each had a legitimate role to play.

But one of them — Attorney General Kris Mayes — publicly attempted to commandeer the investigation into her political ally, warning the other two against interference. Thankfully, the Auditor General and Maricopa County Attorney rejected this politically motivated power grab and continued exercising their lawful authority.

For more than a year, there was almost complete silence surrounding Mayes’ investigation, raising serious questions about her resolve to follow the facts wherever they might lead. Near the end of the investigation, we also learned that Hobbs had refused to sit down for an interview with investigators from the Attorney General’s Office.

Then, after two years — and conveniently just months before an election — Mayes cleared her fellow Democrat of wrongdoing, despite finding fault with numerous actions by the Hobbs Administration.

In releasing her findings, Mayes suddenly announced a desire for reform. Even amid a matter as serious as this pay-to-play scandal, I had to laugh at the change of heart and sanctimonious posturing.

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Over the past two legislative sessions, I introduced pay-to-play reforms designed not only to address concerns raised by the Hobbs Administration’s conduct, but also to prevent future statewide officials from being tempted to travel down the same path. Hobbs vetoed both bills.

Mayes stayed silent each time.

When Mayes had an opportunity to support meaningful reform, she said nothing.

That’s not leadership. That’s cowardice — and it helped set the stage for what has become a cover-up between Hobbs and Mayes.

As public servants, we have a responsibility to demand transparency and accountability from government. That obligation was not met by Hobbs, and it certainly was not met by Mayes’ sham report.

That’s why it’s time to shine some good old-fashioned sunlight on the Sunshine investigation.

Mayes must release the complete investigative file, including the evidence collected, relevant communications, interview and deposition transcripts, and the full rationale behind the decision not to prosecute. Arizonans deserve the opportunity to examine the facts for themselves. The other investigations with the Auditor General and Maricopa County Attorney remain open, and these must be allowed to continue without interference.

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Transparency should not depend on political party. Accountability should not disappear when the person under investigation is a political ally. And reform should not suddenly become important only when an election is approaching.

Arizonans can rest assured that I will reintroduce these reforms again in the next legislative session — and I call on Attorney General Mayes to publicly support the policies ahead of time and work with me to ensure that these bills become law.

If she refuses, Arizonans will have every reason to conclude that this newfound concern for accountability was never really about reform.

It was election-year cover that would make New York, Illinois, and California mafia-style government officials proud.

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