President Trump Says AI Will Be Bigger Than the Internet and He’s Not About to Stifle It

President Trump has once again come out swinging against AI doomers, this time comparing the panic to the global-warming scare. While industry leaders, political commentators, and lawmakers warn that artificial intelligence could end the world within a few years, the more likely outcome is far less apocalyptic: that humanity will adapt, prosper, and integrate the technology into daily life, just as it has with every major technological leap before it.

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AI, the president said, is likely to be “bigger than the Industrial Revolution, or the Internet, itself,” while assuring Americans that the Justice Department will hold it accountable when necessary. The president also said he would only encourage the new technology, floating “super intelligence” as a possible new name for AI.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump tells the AI doomers and hoaxers to SCREW OFF, he's NOT giving into the propaganda — calling it a HOAX just like "global warming" and "RUSSIA COLLUSION"



47 also calls it SUPER INTELLIGENCE, SI 🔥



"We are leading now over China, and everyone else, and… pic.twitter.com/k34l39FIiv — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 21, 2026

"The same people that said, 'We’ll all be dead in twelve years because of Global Warming,' a name since 'reborn' to Climate Change, because the Planet was cooling, not warming, and nobody was dead, are the people that are now saying that AI is going to kill us, that robots are going to attack us, and everything is a DISASTER. This is more of a Hoax than even that of RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, UKRAINE, UKRAINE, UKRAINE, UKRAINE, and Climate Change!" the president wrote on Truth Social.

"Whoever wins AI, WINS! We are leading now over China, and everyone else, and I’m going to keep it that way! I’m not going to stifle Growth, of something that will be bigger than the Industrial Revolution, or the Internet, itself. We will be careful, and that’s why we have the Department of Justice, and other Law Enforcement bodies, that will rein things in if we have to, but I will only encourage AI or, SI (SUPER INTELLIGENCE)! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

This comes as fearmongering remains the popular posture on AI, even though many people fail to recognize that the proposed solution, a vast government regulatory regime, would do little more than enable regulatory capture and shift the liability for this new technology onto American taxpayers.

The Trump administration has been quick and consistent in calling out major AI companies for what it sees as their real motives. Public opinion, however, has not yet caught up.

A new POLITICO Poll found that a plurality of Americans favor pausing the development of more advanced AI models, and 63% say the technology poses at least a moderate risk of destroying humanity.



🔗 https://t.co/CbMurXSKqx pic.twitter.com/dmCzVKed3C — POLITICO (@politico) September 16, 2026

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