Scott Jennings Calls the AI Panic Will Give China the Advantage in the Tech Race

Numerous Democrats and some tech leaders have come out in support of stricter, government-enforced regulations as they warn of job losses, misuse, and even a Terminator-style AI takeover that will doom humanity.

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President Trump isn't buying the doomsday predictions, however. "We're leading China in AI, we're the most sophisticated country in the world. And frankly, I want to keep it that way because whoever wins AI, wins."

Scott Jennings agreed and said this is what the "apocalyptic crowd" always does. He also called it foolish to curtail American innovation while China continues unabated.

It’s always the same apocalyptic crowd moving from one issue to the next.



Responsible guardrails are one thing, but handicapping American innovation while China speeds ahead with zero regulation isn't sound policy — it’s just foolish. pic.twitter.com/zDXyTv33rf — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 16, 2026

"I see a lot of people who've been somewhat hostile to Donald Trump lately forming up here to try to slow down something that's critical to the future of the U.S. economy," Jennings said.

"I mean, we can talk about guardrails, and I think it's proper for policymakers to talk about what's good for the American people here," he continued, "and how you do things the right way. But you have to remember, China doesn't give a rip what we do here."

"They're not gonna slow down on anything. And if you believe, which President Trump believes, that this is a race between the United States and China, and we have win it, we have to control the infrastructure on this, then you know listening to people trying to slow us down while the Chinese continue to advance seems like a pretty silly idea," Jennings added.

If it empowers America… they hate it. It’s that simple. https://t.co/L6dfoL3oWI — Paul Mauro (@PaulDMauro) September 16, 2026

That's really what this boils down to. Innovation, power, and control are things the Left, and some others, seem to hate. Meanwhile, they will gladly allow China to become a global powerhouse.

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