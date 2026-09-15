Abigail Spanberger Was Busted for Ending Youngkin's Transgender Rulemaking Effort

The Democrat obsession with transgender activism is as incredible as it is nefarious. Democrats are on the losing side of this issue, but they simply refuse to let it go. Part of it is their anti-family agenda, as we pointed out earlier with the story out of Massachusetts, where the state separated a family for refusing to "affirm" that their daughter is really a boy.

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Now Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger ended a transgender rulemaking effort by former Gov. Glenn Youngkin. She tried to do it quietly, but she was busted.

Here's more:

Governor Abigail Spanberger quietly ended a rulemaking process initiated in the waning days of former-governor Glenn Youngkin’s administration. The rule would have limited transgender students' ability to play sports and use facilities. But Spanberger said over the weekend the rule is now dead. Governor Abigail Spanberger told a crowd at Virginia Pridefest Saturday she was moved by the story of a transgender child and the issues their families face. “And I tell you I burst into tears because of the fact that I want to make members of the LGBTQ+ community know that you have a governor that values your community,” Spanberger said from the Pridefest stage. Her comments come months after her administration intervened -without public notice - in rulemaking started by her predecessor, Republican Glenn Youngkin. In October 2025 Youngkin asked the Virginia Board of Health to “protect and preserve the … public health of women and girls,” by making a rule to limit trans girls' ability to participate in sports and use bathrooms and locker rooms.

This rule was meant to protect women and girls from perverts like Richard Cox, a convicted sex offender and a man who said he was a woman to gain access to female locker rooms. There, Cox would expose himself to women and girls. To facilitate this abuse, Cox would keep schedules of children's swim classes on his phone.

And Spanberger cried because she protected monsters like that.

I literally cannot stand that witch. She is destroying the state piece by piece. She’s doing the job the master wants her to do. — Debbie DiFalco Conley (@djdaclwn) September 14, 2026

She ran as a moderate. So don't fall for that in the midterms. There are no moderate Democrats, except for maybe John Fetterman. The rest are all lying to you.

Yep. Cut the little boys dicks off. That will help affordability. I’m sure of it. — Dennis johnson (@Tightwad302) September 14, 2026

It'll only saddle them with lifelong, costly medical bills.

But don't worry. Medicare for All will cover that. Your cancer treatment? Not so much.

Quietly is right. She tried to sneak this past parents ... GOD she's awful.



Share it out, Virginia. https://t.co/eyxzgv86RH — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 14, 2026

Don't let her get away with this.

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Boys are back in girls sports!



"Governor Abigail Spanberger quietly ended a rulemaking process initiated by Glenn Youngkin’s administration. The rule would have limited transgender students' ability to play sports and use facilities.

But Spanberger said...the rule is now dead." https://t.co/5SzIsFp4JR — Occam's Razor (@TeamZissou) September 14, 2026

The Party of Women strikes again.

State sponsored transgender kidnappings are back on the agenda https://t.co/0bYgrhT2Gz — Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) September 14, 2026

They did it in Massachusetts, they'll do it in Virginia, too.

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