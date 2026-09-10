The Story of Howard Lutnick on 9/11: A Decision That Saved His Life and Forged a Commerce Secretary

Friday marks the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, the day 2,977 Americans and 19 terrorist hijackers lost their lives, and the course of U.S. history changed forever. As we approach the somber anniversary, one story deserves a retelling, for its mix of themes from chance, to loss, to survival.

Advertisement

Howard Lutnick, now President Trump’s Secretary of Commerce, was supposed to be on the 105th floor of One World Trade Center that morning. He wasn’t. Instead, he was walking his 5-year-old son, Kyle, to his first day of kindergarten, a simple decision that saved, and altered the course of his life.

This 25th anniversary week is tough for all Americans, but especially for me. My firm was located on the top 5 floors of the World Trade Center, and on September 11, 2001, my brother Gary was killed, along with 657 of my friends and colleagues. That day changed everything. pic.twitter.com/492YsU6aql — Howard Lutnick (@howardlutnick) September 9, 2026

At 8:46 AM, American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower just below Cantor Fitzgerald’s headquarters, where Howard Lutnick served as CEO. Six hundred fifty-eight employees, about 67 percent of the firm’s workforce, including Lutnick’s brother, Gary, were trapped above the impact zone and every single one of them died.

What followed was a kind of rallying cry from the man who would one day lead the United States Department of Commerce. By a stroke of luck, Lutnick had survived a harrowing tragedy, but he also inherited the responsibility of caring for the families of his fallen coworkers and employees, people who depended on his company, and on the company’s survival.

He was given no time to mourn. Most expected Cantor Fitzgerald to file for bankruptcy. Lutnick refused. Despite backlash from the media, he froze payrolls, arguing that if his company was going to properly care for the families of the fallen, it couldn’t continue to bleed cash. Over the next five years, the surviving staff worked around the clock to save the company, and to honor their fallen coworkers. Lutnick pledged 25 percent of the firm’s profits directly to the families of the victims and guaranteed their healthcare for a decade. Through that initiative, Cantor Fitzgerald distributed over $180 million to those affected.

Lutnick even made a legendary promise to every child who lost a parent in the attacks: “When you grow up, you have a job waiting for you at Cantor Fitzgerald.” To date, 57 children of the victims have walked through those doors, joining the very company where their parents once worked. And to this day, every year on September 11, Cantor Fitzgerald holds its annual Charity Day, donating 100 percent of its global revenues to various charities worldwide.

Twenty-four years ago today, evil took 2,977 innocent lives in the deadliest terror attack ever carried out on American soil. Among those murdered were my brother Gary, my best friend Doug, and 656 other colleagues and friends from Cantor Fitzgerald.



I am alive today because… pic.twitter.com/wRn3J1CWhX — Howard Lutnick (@howardlutnick) September 11, 2025

Advertisement

That is the story of a real leader in the face of tragedy, a man who turned unbearable loss into a mission, who refused to let his company or the families of the fallen be defined by despair, and who built something enduring out of grief. In an era when leadership is often measured in sound bites and polling numbers, Howard Lutnick’s actions on and after 9/11 stand as a different kind of benchmark. He didn’t just survive; he carried others with him. That is why he deserves the honor of standing next to President Trump through his second term, as Commerce Secretary, and as a living reminder that true leadership is forged in the hardest moments.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.