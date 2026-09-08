Cal State LA Professor Doxxes ICE Agent at CA Socialist Conference, Tells Crowd to 'F**k Him Up'

Cal State Los Angeles professor Melina Abdullah is facing nationwide calls for criminal charges after a video from over the weekend circulated showing her announcing an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent by name, and the hotel where he was staying, to attendees at a socialist conference in California.

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To make matters worse, she announced the agent’s first and last name not once, but several times, even promising to show the conference his picture and calling on attendees to “f**k him up.” She also encouraged people to purchase a book on guerrilla warfare.

🚨🚨🚨 Why is @CalStateLA professor Melina Abdullah identifying a specific ICE agent, telling a crowd where he may be staying, giving the street address, and repeatedly saying to “fuck him up”?



“Brian Palacios may be staying at the Hilton Garden Inn at 2000 Solar Drive… fuck… pic.twitter.com/k4eijHhZ7n — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) September 7, 2026

"The killer ICE agent who we got on good authority is right down the road at the Hilton Garden Inn in Oxnard. His name is Brian Palacios," Abdullah said. "Brian Palacios, and we'll show you a picture of his pig a**. He's at the Hilton Garden Inn in Oxnard."

"Sometimes it's just dude as s**t. You see the devil right there, f**k him up," she added later. "You know that Brian Palacios may be staying at the Hilton Garden Inn at 2000 Solar Drive down the way. F**k him up. F**k him up. I'm sorry. I'm already on the motherf**king list. We're coming off of Black August."

"If you have not read "Blood in My Eye," go pick up that book. Not from Amazon. Go pick up that book and study guerrilla warfare," Abdullah said. "Guerrilla warfare means using every single tool in your toolbox, whether it be powerful a** prayer like Mama Harriet Tubman, whether it be standing on front lines and putting your body on the line like it's necessary in this moment, whether it be giving a dollar, all of those tools are absolutely necessary. So when I say f**k him up, and I say f**k Brian Palacios up, who may be staying at the Hilton Garden Inn, when I say f**k him up, I mean in many ways. They don't get to do their s**t invisibly. They don't get to do their dirt in the dark. Shine a light on they motherf**king a**. There should be nowhere that they go where they are comfortable, where they are comfortable. Turn up, organize, and win this s**t, because we will win this s**t."

The conference was titled “La Defensa del Pueblo: A Summit to End the Terror Against the People” and held Sunday in Oxnard. Organizers described it as a response to the Trump administration’s so-called pressure campaign against immigrant-rights organizers and an effort to help communities coordinate lawful, safe resistance to immigration enforcement activity. It was led by Ventura County Defensa (VC Defensa), a volunteer immigrant-rights group.

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Co-hosts included the National Day Laborer Organizing Network (NDLON) which advocates for day laborers and immigrant workers, and the United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA), the union representing Los Angeles public-school educators. Other listed partners included 50501 SoCal, part of the broader anti-Trump protest network, and the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), a self-described revolutionary socialist political organization.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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