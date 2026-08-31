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The Treasury Secretary Just Dunked on This Progressive Senator Yet Again

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Aug 31, 2026 4:30 PM
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The Treasury Secretary Just Dunked on This Progressive Senator Yet Again
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent dunked on Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren for the second time in a week, during an interview with CNBC on Monday, blasting the progressive senator for failing to understand basic economics despite her positions on both the Senate Finance and Banking Committees. 

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And this time, it wasn't even a referendum on her socialist politics, it was over her apparent failure to read a Treasury Department press release about international exchange rates.

"Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote a letter to you, which—and then you wrote a counterletter, which had some bangers in it—Foreign Exchange for Dummies, etc. And then she responded," CNBC's Sara Eisen asked.

"Well, what she hasn't responded to is the fact that she is on the Senate Finance Committee. She is a ranking member of the Senate Banking Committee. And neither she nor her staff know the difference between a foreign exchange intervention or a currency swap," Bessent said. "So it is shameful, shameful. And more shameful is that the media hasn't called her out on it."

He went on to blast Sen. Warren for her contributions in shaping the Biden administration’s economic agenda, which led to record inflation, record spending, and exacerbated the affordability crisis.

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This comes less than a week after Sen. Warren accused the Treasury Department of effectively extending a loan to Japan to support its falling currency. She argued that by bolstering Japanese currency the risk was placed on American taxpayers amid a growing concern about affordability. 

Bessent fired back in a letter of his own, recommending that she take an introductory international-finance course and even offering to teach her “Foreign Exchange for Dummies.” As Bessent pointed out, the United States had not issued Japan a new loan at all; Treasury had simply exchanged euros it already held in the Exchange Stabilization Fund for Japanese yen.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.  

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News Topics ECONOMY | ELIZABETH WARREN | FOREIGN POLICY | JAPAN | SCOTT BESSENT
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