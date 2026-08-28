House Republicans Are Asking AG Todd Blanche to Block California's ‘Stop Nick Shirley Act’

Congressional Republicans are asking the Department of Justice to intervene less than a week after California’s so-called “Stop Nick Shirley Act” was signed into law.

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Nine members of Congress, led by California Rep. James Gallagher, are urging Attorney General Todd Blanche to investigate the measure and take legal action to prevent it from taking effect. They argue that the law could interfere with ongoing efforts to expose fraud in the Golden State.

California lawmakers insist the measure was not designed to suppress fraud allegations or interfere with YouTuber Nick Shirley, who has several videos investigating alleged fraud across the state. Yet that is precisely what the law appears positioned to do.

It shields certain immigration-service providers from public scrutiny by restricting the online publication of their personal information or images when officials determine the material was posted to harass or incite violence. Under these sweeping privacy provisions, journalists and private citizens, including Shirley, could face civil lawsuits, at least $4,000 in damages, and potentially jail time for publishing now protected information.

🚨 BREAKING: A group of House Republicans just asked AG Todd Blanche to INTERVENE in court against the STOP NICK SHIRLEY ACT, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in California



Time to strike this down! It levies FINES for exposing FRAUDSTERS



"[The law] protects taxpayer-backed… pic.twitter.com/AG65pKa66Z — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 28, 2026

“The important work of uncovering and addressing fraud is just beginning, and yet California Democrats and Governor Newsom are taking brazen and potentially unconstitutional steps to impede it,” the letter read.

California Representatives Vince Fong, Young Kim and Tom McClintock, also signed the letter alongside Rep. August Pfluger (TX), who chairs the Republican Study Committee.

This comes after Shirley held a rally Wednesday protesting the bill, drawing hundreds of supporters to the California State Capitol.

FULL SPEECH: Independent journalist Nick Shirley blasted California Democrats and Governor Gavin Newsom for allowing Assembly Bill 2624 to become law.

It’s been dubbed the "Stop Nick Shirley Act” and removes personal information like addresses of immigrant run organizations.… pic.twitter.com/77JArTKYnY — FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) August 26, 2026

Shirley even said that he might be willing to "test" the new law.

Independent Journalist, Nick Shirley, says he is willing to 'test'

California's AB 2624, the law commonly nicknamed the "Stop #NickShirley Act." He claims the it was made to stop citizen journalists from filming and exposing organizations that get state tax money.#CALeg pic.twitter.com/CFwYCqS3Pz — Publicity Agents (@TonyRayHarvey) August 26, 2026

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