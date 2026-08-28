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House Republicans Are Asking AG Todd Blanche to Block California's ‘Stop Nick Shirley Act’

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Aug 28, 2026 1:30 PM
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House Republicans Are Asking AG Todd Blanche to Block California's ‘Stop Nick Shirley Act’
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Congressional Republicans are asking the Department of Justice to intervene less than a week after California’s so-called “Stop Nick Shirley Act” was signed into law. 

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Nine members of Congress, led by California Rep. James Gallagher, are urging Attorney General Todd Blanche to investigate the measure and take legal action to prevent it from taking effect. They argue that the law could interfere with ongoing efforts to expose fraud in the Golden State. 

California lawmakers insist the measure was not designed to suppress fraud allegations or interfere with YouTuber Nick Shirley, who has several videos investigating alleged fraud across the state. Yet that is precisely what the law appears positioned to do. 

It shields certain immigration-service providers from public scrutiny by restricting the online publication of their personal information or images when officials determine the material was posted to harass or incite violence. Under these sweeping privacy provisions, journalists and private citizens, including Shirley, could face civil lawsuits, at least $4,000 in damages, and potentially jail time for publishing now protected information.

“The important work of uncovering and addressing fraud is just beginning, and yet California Democrats and Governor Newsom are taking brazen and potentially unconstitutional steps to impede it,” the letter read.

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California Representatives Vince Fong, Young Kim and Tom McClintock, also signed the letter alongside Rep. August Pfluger (TX), who chairs the Republican Study Committee.

This comes after Shirley held a rally Wednesday protesting the bill, drawing hundreds of supporters to the California State Capitol.

Shirley even said that he might be willing to "test" the new law.

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News Topics CALIFORNIA | CONGRESS | DOJ | GAVIN NEWSOM | YOUTUBE
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