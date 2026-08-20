California Democrats Passed the ‘Stop Nick Shirley Act.’ Then a Top Official Mocked His Manhood.

The “Stop Nick Shirley Act” cleared both chambers of the state Legislature this week, passing the State Assembly just yesterday.

Shirley himself was in Sacramento pressing lawmakers about a measure that would further shield certain immigrants from public scrutiny by restricting how journalists can investigate and report on them. The bill effectively creates a legal minefield for reporters pursuing information the public may have a legitimate interest in knowing. Journalists like Shirley could face thousands of dollars in fines, and potentially jail time, for violating its sweeping privacy provisions.

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As Shirley interviewed an assemblyman about the measure, California State Assembly Chief of Staff Terry Schanz decided it would be a good idea to confront him and launched into a series of crude, inappropriate jokes about his genitalia.

Meet the California State Assembly Chief of Staff… in Sacramento he printed and handed out, “Allegedly Nick Shirley has a small penis, prove me wrong” @TerrySchanz used tax-funded public resources to try to slander a journalist.



A perfect example of California politics. https://t.co/MBlt7imLxM pic.twitter.com/ugxaCcuWEU — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) August 19, 2026

"Did you guys hear that Nick Shirley has a small penis, allegedly?" Schanz asked.

"Wow, that's so adult of you," Shirley replied.

"Did you hear about this? Nick Shirley allegedly has a small penis," Schanz continued. "This is what they're reporting. Have you seen this?"

The jokes went on for around two minutes.

According to the New York Post, Schanz earns $17,319 per month, which translates to $207,828 annually, in taxpayer-funded compensation.

To make matters worse, this does not appear to be Schanz's first controversy either. In 2025, he was drawn into a wrongful-termination lawsuit that accused senior Assembly leadership of political bullying and fostering a toxic workplace. Then, in January, he faced fresh scrutiny over allegations that Assembly leadership pressured CalMatters to remove footage showing a reporter questioning Assemblymember Mike McKinnor about an expensive designer handbag.

This comes as Shirley has sounded the alarm over what he calls the “Stop Nick Shirley Act,” which he argues is a response to the fraud and dysfunction he has exposed across the Golden State. He has focused in particular on what he describes as a glaring conflict of interest, as Assemblymember Mia Bonta, the wife of California Attorney General Rob Bonta, introduced the bill. Shirley contends the measure is intended, at least in part, to curb reporting that has cast her husband’s office in an unflattering light.

🚨 HOLY CRAP. The California Democrat Legislature has formally PASSED the Stop NICK SHIRLEY Act — sending it to Gov. Gavin Newsom for signature



The bill will CRIMINALIZE Shirley going around and confronting fraudsters while recording them, then posting it online, especially… pic.twitter.com/ACMw8G1PJn — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 20, 2026

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