Hell Freezes Over As Gavin Newsom Tells Californians to Open Trump Accounts

A viral clip making the rounds on social media appears to show California Gov. Gavin Newsom telling reporters that he approves of Trump Accounts and that he has actively encouraged Californians to take part in the program.

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The clip is striking for two reasons. First, Newsom’s usual Trump derangement syndrome appears to have briefly subsided, and second, the governor found himself endorsing a policy rooted in private investment, personal ownership, and the idea that ordinary Americans, not government bureaucrats, should have a stake in their own economic future.

"I'm enthusiastic about encouraging people to get a Trump account," Newsom said earlier this month at a press conference. "I think it's incredibly important. It's one of the best things he's done. It's one of the best things Ted Cruz has done. It's one of the best things Cory Booker has done. That we're out there promoting. It's one of the best things Micron has done. It's one of the best things those folks that cannot be named that made those private contributions have done. It's direct. It's tangible. It's results-oriented. It's not lost in bureaucracy. You can see it, taste it, feel it. You're making a difference directly in the next generation."

"You're giving them hope," the California governor added. "And so we're here to encourage people to take advantage of this, to not fall prey to the politics or the cynicism or maybe even the fear that if I download a Trump account somehow that means something. It doesn't. It just means something for your kid. It's not Trump's money. It's your child's money."

It’s anyone’s guess how Newsom managed to see the light, however briefly.

Trump Accounts are simple in concept: tax-advantaged investment accounts created for children. Parents, grandparents, friends, employers, and others can contribute, allowing savings to grow in low-cost U.S. stock-market index funds while the child is still young. Eligible children born from 2025 through 2028 also receive a one-time $1,000 federal seed contribution, and the funds generally cannot be withdrawn until the child turns 18.

That structure is what separates Trump Accounts from the usual political promise that today’s taxpayers will somehow finance someone else’s benefits tomorrow. Rather than another vague entitlement, participating children receive an actual account in their own name: an asset that can compound over time and give them a tangible stake in pursuing their own American Dream.

That is why Newsom’s endorsement is so revealing. The program rests on the fundamental principles ownership, family investment, and personal wealth-building, principles that California Democrats rarely apply to their own governance. When confronted with homelessness, housing costs, public safety, or failing infrastructure, their reflex is to create another agency, mandate, program, or taxpayer-funded promise administered by the same system that has regularly failed to deliver even the basics.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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